With summer just around the corner, Sarah Lowery, director of communications for Grandfather Mountain, discussed potential opportunities for visitors wanting to experience the beauty of the mountain.

The Hugh Morton photo exhibit is included with the price of admission and displays the founder of Grandfather’s famous photography in the newly constructed Classroom in the Clouds,, located in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, which opened last summer. Currently only open on weekends, the exhibit will be open to the public through the end of May.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.