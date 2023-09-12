Tickets are on sale now for “Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s revamped speaker series, taking place at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Join GFM for an evening with the CBS “Sunday Morning” correspondent and author of “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.”
LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it is adding an additional Grandfather Presents speaker event to the 2023 series. Conor Knighton – CBS “Sunday Morning" correspondent and author of The New York Times bestseller “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park” – will return to Grandfather Mountain on Friday, Oct. 20, for an evening that goes beyond the borders of our national parks.
Knighton was part of last year’s lineup and will visit this year with a fresh presentation. Tickets are on sale now.
