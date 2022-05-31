When discussing all of the significant and attractive locations in the High Country Grandfather Mountain sets itself apart from other landmarks. Not only is it one of the most recognizable locations in the region but it also maintains the beautiful setting and tranquility of natural spaces. Boasting animal habitats and incredible views, Grandfather Mountain has been drawing in visitors to Western North Carolina since the beginning.
Grandfather Mountain has quantified its icon status in the area by reeling in visitors, preserving habitats, offering some of the best hiking, acting as the backdrop for countless photos and working closely with the surrounding community. With a bevy of things to do and see on the mountain including; the swinging bridge, wildlife habitats, Wilson Center, daily programs and special events the notable attraction keeps its visitors entertained and excited to return.
Opening in the middle of 2022 the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, with interactive exhibits, amphitheater, classrooms and botanical garden the new center will nearly double the original size of the center. Interactive exhibits and information on natural history, flora, fauna, geology and weather of the mountain will be readily available for visitors. Centering on discovery and education, the center offers yet another resource and attraction to eager visitors.
Among High Country landmarks, perhaps no place more typifies the sentiment of the great conservationist Muir than Linville’s Grandfather Mountain. John Muir, nature connoisseur and founder of Sierra Club, upon visiting the great mountain in 1898 while ill with a cough, wrote his wife saying, “The air has healed me. I think I could walk 10 miles and not be tired.”
Muir is one among many notable visitors to Grandfather Mountain, whose name was derived from pioneers who recognized the face of an old man in one of the cliffs. Many vantage points reveal different faces, so there is no one official profile of the mountain, but the most popular can be seen from the community of Foscoe, seven miles north of Linville and 10 miles south of Boone on N.C. 105.
Among the mountain’s newest offerings are both unique educational opportunities, as well as a few new residents.
The popular “Grandfather Presents” Lecture Series offers a number of lectures and workshops through the summer featuring experts discussing topics ranging from ecology to ocean conservancy. The mountain also offers educational workshops through the summer and fall with topics that include methods of teaching environmental education and workshops all about elk and black blears.
Always popular among visitors to the attraction are the wide range of animal exhibits, where everything from playful otters swim to majestic elk roam. Additional animals, including deer, eagles, bears and more are available for viewing in their natural surroundings.
Although the mountain makes its own statement with its inhabitants and majestic beauty, its caretakers, the staff and employees that maintain the operate the attraction, are in a class by themselves.
Grandfather features unique hiking trails and pathways for visitors of all ages seeking a time to venture out and grow closer with nature, but may have varying degrees of difficulty when it comes to reaching one’s destination.
From the Grandfather Mountain Nature Museum to the vast array of environments and wildlife habitats to the museum restaurant with fresh-made fare that includes its popular and sustainably made fudge, there’s something for everyone at the mountain.
Grandfather Mountain is perhaps best-known for two facets of the attraction: the Mile-High Swinging Bridge and its wildlife habitats. The Mile-High Swinging Bridge, America’s highest suspension footbridge, was built to give visitors easy access to the breathtaking view from Grandfather Mountain’s Linville Peak. First built in the early 1950s and later receiving an updated renovation, the suspension bridge spans 228 feet and an 80-foot chasm at more than one mile in elevation, and is a highlight of any trip.
Grandfather Mountain’s wildlife habitats are a must-see for any visitor, featuring a variety of animals found in a habitat most like its natural surroundings outside of captivity.
Throughout the decades, Grandfather Mountain has attracted visitors from all walks of life. The mountain welcomes all comers through its gates as Muir so eloquently described, “take a course in the eternal youth of Nature.”
Whether you’re a frequent visitor to Grandfather or simply wish to experience nature at an elevated level for the first time, Grandfather Mountain offers something for everyone that few locations can boast.
To book a visit, learn more about the mountain’s offerings and history, and updated protocols and information, click to www.grandfather.com.
