Ending the WinterFest festivities with a woof, the 10th annual WinterPaws Dog Show will bring dozens of good boys and their humans to the Blowing Rock School gymnasium from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Doors and registration opens at 12 p.m.
For participants with dog(s), registration at the door begins at noon with a $5 entry fee per category. Categories include: most unique looking mix of breeds, most clever dog trick, cutest looking dog in the world, best winter fashion wear and dog that most resembles its owner. The winner of each category will receive a prize, as well as go on to compete for the title of best in show.
On average, 25 pet-owners bring their dogs — many of which will participate in multiple categories.
Spectating is $5 for adults and free for children younger than the age of 12. A crowd of approximately 250 people attend the event each year. Pizza and drinks will be available for purchase.
The event is hosted by Blowing Rock Girl Scout Troop 02738 and is benefiting PaRTNERS! Canines, a Todd-based animal rescue organization.
"The junior and cadette-level girls decided to host the dog show as their service project to earn their Girl Scout Bronze Award," said Sarah Goff, troop leader.
For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/event/winterpaws-dog-show.
