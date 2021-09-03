A popular pastime for old and young alike is a trip to the beach. However, to reach the nearest ocean to the High Country involves either driving several hours or hopping a short flight from a regional airport.
Instead many locals opt for a place that provides a place to go that offers swimming, boating, camping, fishing and more without the exorbitant travel time, oppressive heat and hefty hotel bill: Watauga Lake.
Since 1949, Watauga Lake has been a destination for countless anglers and recreation enthusiasts seeking to get away from the daily grind, put out into the water for some boat time, or simply to take a dip and swim on a warm summer day. Among the High Country, one would be hard pressed to find a more inspiring location to enjoy the great outdoors.
With areas to swim, miles of trails to hike, numerous campsites, marinas and fishing holes to choose from, Watauga Lake literally offers something for everyone.
A brief history
of the lakeInterestingly enough, Watauga Lake, consisting of 6,430 acres and 105 miles of shoreline, was born at the expense of a nearby town named Butler. In 1948, the Tennessee Valley Authority finished its construction on the Watauga Dam, erected to provide protection from flooding in the area. The devastating flood of 1940 that caused irreparable damage to the ET&WNC Railroad that ran through the region also damaged numerous homes and businesses in a time when the region was just beginning to bounce back from the crippling effects of the Great Depression.
The Watauga Dam allowed authorities to control the water flow from the Tennessee River. A difficult side effect of the dam project, however, was the resulting deluging of the town of Butler, which had to be relocated to a higher elevation as 55 miles of new roads were constructed, gravesites were relocated and the homes and businesses of an estimated 600 people were uprooted to accommodate the formation of the lake. Details on the project and eyewitness accounts of the exodus from “Old Butler,” as the former town location it is called by locals, to “New Butler” can be studied at the Butler Museum, located on Selma Curtis Road in Butler, Tenn. Visitors can go to the museum on weekend afternoons, and tours are available by appointment. More information can be found by clicking to www.thebutlermuseum.com.
Food and recreationToday, the sacrifice of the former town provides endless entertainment options for locals and visitors alike. For those hungry for a bite on the lake, several restaurants are available with local flavor, including the Captain’s Table and J’s Corner. As well, campers can enjoy family fun with weekends camping by the lake. The U.S. Forest Service is responsible for maintaining the recreation areas at Watauga Lake, and sites requiring reservations and fees can be reserved by clicking to www.recreation.gov. Information on other USFS-maintained sites can be found by clicking to www.fs.usda.gov/main/cherokee/home, or by calling (423) 735-1500.
Fish Springs Marina offers rounded lake experienceOne popular location for adventurers to the lake is Fish Springs Marina. The marina offers pontoon boat rentals, jet ski tours, and rentals of various paddlecraft, including standup paddle boards, canoes and kayaks. Additionally, the family-friendly marina offers slip rentals, boat sales, service and rentals, RV campsites, a fishing guide, as well as a store onsite with supplies of snacks, gasoline, fishing bait and cold drinks, everything needed for that warm day on the cool water. Aspiring anglers or hunters can purchase fishing and/or hunting licenses at the marina, and can also offer dining and cabin accommodations for those wishing to extend their stay at the lake.
Open since 1949, Fish Springs Marina prides itself as the oldest marina at Watauga Lake, and has been a family favorite for locals and out-of-town visitors seeking refuge by the water.
Fish Springs Marina is the oldest continuously operating marina on Watauga Lake, having been in the White family for three generations, beginning with original owner Ray White, the day the lake opened in 1949. Tom White passed the torch to his son in 2001 and Fish Springs Marina is now owned and operated by Thomas White, grandson of the original founder. Watauga Lake is the perfect family-oriented destination for boating, fishing, camping or sightseeing excursions, with Fish Springs Marina offering those opportunities and more.
According to White, the business continues to operate as a family friendly venture on the lake, and prides itself in providing numerous amenities as a destination location.
“We opened the day that the lake opened,” White explained. “We like to think we’re the main family attraction on the lake. For tourists we have pontoon rentals and we also have paddle crafts like kayaks and canoes, as well as standup paddle boards. We have boat sales and service, as well as a fishing guide offering tours, in addition to a large sportswear section in our ship store with Watauga Lake merchandise, basically any amenities you can think of.”
Fish Springs Marina is the only true, full-service marina on Watauga Lake, providing a fully certified on-water service department, open, covered, jet ski and houseboat slips, a twenty-four hour fueling station, campground, boat and trailer storage, full service marina store and fishing guide service. Fish Springs sells new and used boats and carries the full line of Tahoe Pontoons, HydroHoist boat lifts and an inventory of quality pre-owned boats. Fish Springs is also the exclusive full line dealer of Yamaha outboards in northeast Tennessee. Fish Springs Marina was also the first, TVA-certified Clean Marina on Watauga Lake and carries that honor with pride.
“We’re a full-service marina that attracts families and likes to have a family atmosphere,” White added. “That’s what we think is most special about us. We’re open to having both the tourists and locals coming in to experience a family atmosphere.”
During a regular season, White stated that Fish Springs will accommodate approximately 400 boat slips of varying sizes.
“We’re always full, especially during the peak of summer. We have a couple dozen rental boats that are out on the water every day all season long,” White added.
Fish Springs Marina offers a base pontoon rental (25 feet in length that holds 10 people) for a rate of $250 to rent on weekends and $215 (plus tax and gas) to rent on weekdays.
“We’re here to serve customers regardless. We love having people come around and taking care of those who come to the lake who want to be there and have a good time,” White said.
For more information on Fish Springs Marina, click to www.fishspringsmarina.com or call (423) 768-2336.
