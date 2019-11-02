BOONE — The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to set a deadline of January 2021 to have rules in order to allow student-athletes to be able to make money off their name, image and likeness, “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model,” according to a press release issued Oct. 29 by the NCAA.
The NCAA listed goals to be achieved with the vote including:
- Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
- Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
- Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.
- Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
- Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
- Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
- Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender identity.
- Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at or transfer to a specific institution.
No details have been worked out by the NCAA on how student-athletes would be compensated. The board asked each division of the NCAA to work on any new rules beginning immediately.
Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said the issue is complicated and said the NCAA’s decision is in its early stages with many more details and decisions to be addressed before knowing exactly what will happen.
“What we know is that obviously the NCAA has to figure this out between now and 2021,” Gillin said. “It’s all divisions, one, two and three. Now, really the work in earnest … we know that the NCAA has to figure it out. There is still a lot of national (attention), whether it’s politicians still talking about it — what does that look like on the national level? We know we’ve got some work to do to know what it means.”
Gillin said Appalachian State will wait to hear from the NCAA on what course of action to take.
“There’s an NCAA working group that has put a lot of thought into it,” Gillin said. “We just don’t have the answers yet. So collectively, in amateur athletics, we want to protect the collegiate amateur model. How do we do that and make sure we take care of the student-athlete so they can benefit from their image and likeness?”
“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “The board’s action (Oct. 29) creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”
