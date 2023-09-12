WEST JEFFERSON — Meet Officer Kevin Edwards of the West Jefferson Police Department. Edwards was born in Galax, Virginia and now resides in West Jefferson and has been in Ashe County for 33 years. He and his wife, Melissa, have three children; Destiny,22, Will, 8, and Ben, 5. He attended Ashe County High School and got his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice at Wilkes Community College where he also got his Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2012 and took an EMT Basic Class in 2018.
Officer Edwards has been with the West Jefferson Police Department for nine and a half years. Nine of those he was a Reserve Officer and has been full-time with them for the last six months. Kevin became a first responder to help people. He knows that all first responder departments do their part and each help the community in different ways but the end goal is the same for them all. One thing he enjoys about being a first responder is being able to work with an array of people. Whether it is the citizens of the community or the people by his side, every day is different and exciting. As a police officer, Edwards sees things that most of the public never see. One memorable moment for him was the very first call during his training was an emergency overdose that led to EMS also responding. The main thing he hopes to accomplish as a first responder is helping as many people in need as possible, especially kids.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.