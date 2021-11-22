Gerald Winford Kimberlin, 95 of Fleetwood, N.C., died Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Kimberlin was born April 23, 1926 in Ashe County to the late Avery and Salome Worley Kimberlin.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lawrence Goodman. Burial followed in the Fleetwood Cemetery. Mr. Kimberlin lay in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Kimberlin is survived by his wife, Mary June Laurence Kimberlin; daughter, Joyce Mahaffey of Fleetwood; sister, Jessie Church of Fleetwood. Also surviving are Haley Gambill and Candy Graham, whom he loved like family as well as several nieces and nephews.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
