Gerald Delano "Jerry" Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the age of 90, his loving wife, Mary, by his side.
Jerry was born on July 7, 1932, in Miami, FL to Harold and Lillian (Lloyd) Smith. The youngest of four children, Jerry was an accomplished athlete, and played football at Florida State University for two years before being drafted into the Army. A veteran of the Korean War, he returned from service to the University of Miami where, in a Civics class, his eyes were drawn to the pop quiz answers of a one Mary Kathleen Sullivan. He passed the class, and Mary became the love of his life.
Jerry began his career in the corporate world with IBM and Pure (Union) Oil, but later found his true passion as an entrepreneur, from real estate to hospitality, car dealerships, sports teams and dude ranches, he always saw the value of innovation. His presence was mythic, and so were the experiences he helped create for others.
Jerry had a saying he made famous amongst family, "Good times here, better times on down the road," and it became a mantra that he lived by. His love of travel was inherent to his personality, and one he shared with his children, seeking out adventures the world over.
Chicago, Little Rock, Miami, Lexington, SC and the mountains of North Carolina were all places he called home. A devoted father and mentor, he spent many years coaching football and baseball teams at Avery County High School. The Caribbean and Florida Keys were his favorite escape, his greatest adventures in the Gulf Stream. He loved key lime pie, sunsets and scotch with a lotta ice... not necessarily in that order.
But in the last years of his life, it was a peaceful farm in Ocala, Florida, with Mary, that became his sanctuary. Most of all, he'll be remembered for his stories. To those who loved him, his reality proved stranger than fiction, making it impossible to tell the difference.
"A man tells his stories so many times that he becomes the stories. They live on after him, and in that way, he becomes immortal." - Big Fish, by Daniel Wallace
Jerry is survived by his loving family, in whom he took great pride: Mary, his wife of 66 years; daughter Debbie Betsinger (Greg); two sons Terry (Sara) and Mark (Darlene); 12 grandchildren: Lauren, Brandon, Derek and Lily Smith; Ashley, Shannon, Wade, Brett and Ty Smith; Brian and Kevin Unger; and Michelle Betsinger; and three great-grandchildren: Teagan Unger, Jack Smith and Teddy Porter.
Jerry will be laid to rest at Newland Cemetery in Newland, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Crossnore School.
