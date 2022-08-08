Gerald Delano "Jerry" Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the age of 90, his loving wife, Mary, by his side.

Jerry was born on July 7, 1932, in Miami, FL to Harold and Lillian (Lloyd) Smith. The youngest of four children, Jerry was an accomplished athlete, and played football at Florida State University for two years before being drafted into the Army. A veteran of the Korean War, he returned from service to the University of Miami where, in a Civics class, his eyes were drawn to the pop quiz answers of a one Mary Kathleen Sullivan. He passed the class, and Mary became the love of his life.

