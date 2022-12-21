Snow sports are one of the High Country’s main attractions. Each winter, hundreds of skiers, snowboarders, tubers, ice skaters and more flood to the area to hit the slopes at one of the “big three” resorts. For novice winter athletes, starting out can be a bit intimidating. The following is a guide to help prepare for your next visit to the slopes.
Where to go
Choosing a ski resort comes down to personal preference and location. Beech Mountain Resort, Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Sugar Mountain Resort are all equally loved in the High Country, and while the prices vary a little, the price range for all three is roughly the same. However, each facility offers different amenities. For example, Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Sugar Mountain Resort offer ice skating, while Beech Mountain Resort has a brewery on site. It’s recommended that first-timers allot an entire day at the resort to practice for as long as possible. To determine which one is best for you, visit their websites at www.beechmountainresort.com, appskimtn.com and www.skisugar. com.
What to wear
This may be the part that worries most new skiers and snowboarders. While it’s tempting to wear multiple pairs of socks or even one thick pair, a thin pair is all that is required, as the snow boots are insulated. Insulated waterproof gloves or mittens, a hat, scarf and anything to protect your hands, ears, neck and head from the cold is very important, as without it, the experience will be extremely uncomfortable. Additionally, a coat, windproof jacket and insulated waterproof pants will prevent you from getting wet and cold. Dress in layers with things such as thermal underwear, fleece and wool to ensure you stay warm all day. Goggles, helmets and/or facemasks are also recommended equipment.
What to bring
If you don’t own any gear, don’t worry – each of the ski resorts provide rental equipment for an extra fee. Additionally, if you’re lacking waterproof pants, a coat or bibs, you can typically rent those at the resorts as well. Be aware that not all resorts rent goggles or gloves, so check the website before making your trip. Local ski stores near the resorts often carry rental equipment as well, including coats, outerwear, skis and snowboards. Be sure to pack plenty of fluids and snacks, and be prepared for the weather to change suddenly as it often does in the mountains. Once you’ve got your ticket and your equipment, you’re ready to shred on the slopes.
