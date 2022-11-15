It’s that time of year to bundle up and get ready to hit the ski slopes in the High Country. Winter tourism in the area is key to the economic survival of many shops and restaurants, thanks in large part to people traveling to Appalachian Ski Mtn., Beech Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain Resort and Hawksnest to ski, snowboard, go snow tubing and even partake in some ice skating activities.
The Alpine Ski Shop at Appalachian Ski Mtn. in Blowing Rock has the latest and greatest equipment available, from skis and snowboards to helmets, gloves, bindings, boots and goggles. Having the gear necessary to stay warm and dry is essential as well. The ski shop has all the outerwear options needed from some of the top brands in the industry including Spyder, Volcom, Burton and Oakley.
Recess Skate and Snow on Hwy. 105 in Boone is an independently-owned shop started in 2009 by JP and Ashley Pardy. Recess strives to meet all of its customers needs with the best products available on the market. Recess offers all the equipment needed on the slopes as well as clothing, outwear and accessories needed while you are outside battling the elements skiing and snowboarding down the mountain.
1st Tracks Ski & Snowboard Shop is another ski clothing destination located on Hwy. 105 in Boone. The shop has been open for business for well over three decades in the High Country and has everything you need for a comfortable day on the ski slopes.
In Avery County, Ski Country Sports, located at 3149 Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, is the go-to spot for all of your equipment and clothing needs. In addition to ski and snowboard equipment to buy and rent, Ski Country Sports has a great variety of boots, jackets, pants, headwear, bibs and goggles.
