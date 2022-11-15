It’s that time of year to bundle up and get ready to hit the ski slopes in the High Country. Winter tourism in the area is key to the economic survival of many shops and restaurants, thanks in large part to people traveling to Appalachian Ski Mtn., Beech Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain Resort and Hawksnest to ski, snowboard, go snow tubing and even partake in some ice skating activities.

The Alpine Ski Shop at Appalachian Ski Mtn. in Blowing Rock has the latest and greatest equipment available, from skis and snowboards to helmets, gloves, bindings, boots and goggles. Having the gear necessary to stay warm and dry is essential as well. The ski shop has all the outerwear options needed from some of the top brands in the industry including Spyder, Volcom, Burton and Oakley.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.