Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road,
Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
In its 30th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists.
The gallery also recently received new work by Jeremy Sams, who was recently juried into an internationally acclaimed painting competition — chosen as one of 50 among thousands of worldwide entrants — and became one of their top sellers. Sams is a representational Impressionist who paints “en plein air” and shows more than 25 acrylic paintings at Alta Vista, often depicting the Watauga River, Bass Lake and other local scenes. Recently, Sams has won first place at the Annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Painting Competition, making it his third year in a row doing so.
Gallery owner Maria Hyde’s book, “He Gave Me Barn Cats,” is also available at the gallery, or from www.MariaSantomassoHyde.com. It’s the perfect gift for those who love animals and the High Country setting.
This week, the Alta Vista gallery received new oils by Monique Carr, who recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
New oils by Sheila Hancock have also arrived at the gallery, all featuring local scenes in the High Country, such as Price Lake. Hancock has won many awards, including the honor of having a painting permanently hung in the Governor’s Mansion in Georgia. Alta Vista regularly shows more than 35 paintings by Hancock, an impressionist whose oils are calming and peaceful.
Alta Vista Gallery has five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
Gallery hours vary. Please call (828) 963-5247 to hear the gallery’s hours. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls
Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
A unique arts destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in an outdoor garden area and in the interior gallery. Explore, experience and collect sculptural works created by artists from the Southeast. Large outdoor sculpture and small scale sculpture in metal, glass, clay and stone, gallery also features paintings on panel and canvas. Spring hours vary, so visits are by appointment or chance. Call or email ahead and preview the artwork online.
Anvil Arts is also the working studio of metal sculptor Bill Brown and is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 & liz@studiosculpture.com Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com. Call ahead to confirm hours & for appointments.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashe County Arts Council
303 School Ave,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
The Ashe County Arts Council and Arts Center is located in a beautiful stone building constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s. The Arts Center also boasts a gallery shop that sells the work of over 100 artists and crafts artisans. The Ashe Arts Center is also the site of concerts, literary events, meetings, and rentals and is even the polling place for West Jefferson. For more information about this unique art space, visit https://www.ashecountyarts.org/.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner
Elk School
185 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-6767
Join us this spring, beginning April 15, to see our latest art, including paintings, photography, graphic arts, pottery, jewelry, metalworks, glassworks, fine furniture, wood carvings and fabric art.
Simply stop by the gallery and call (or text) the number on the sign outside—we will promptly let you in. We will be open Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
You can schedule a private appointment by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767. Please check our website at BEartistsgallery.com for scheduling updates and upcoming events.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is open Tues- Sat, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programming and events are now being offered digitally through BRAHM at Home at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
Visitors can visit the gallery’s website and follow @brmuseum on social media to view a variety of videos, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, art lessons geared towards youth and more.
The gallery’s gift shop is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
BRAHM is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. The museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.
See a full list of gallery events online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open for the spring season Tuesday — Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is excited to announce its first show of the Summer 2021 season featuring artists Richard Fennell and Annie Campbell. The show will be on display May 10, through May 22. Although the gallery plans to host receptions for remaining summer shows in June, July and August, they will not be holding any gatherings at the gallery in May. The show will feature Richard Fennell’s beautiful pastels and oil paintings of landscape and architecture in conjunction with Annie Campbell’s vibrant figural primitive style paintings. The show is sure to have an impact and will fill the gallery with lots of light and bold colors.
Please contact the gallery with any questions or concerns via phone at (828) 295-0041 or email brframeworks@gmail.com. Find them on social media with the handle @brframeworks.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street,
Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is the main office for the Watauga Arts Council and is a community space for art related groups to meet and practice, as well as a space for classes and instruction.
Though the Blue Ridge ArtSpace is not currently serving as a gallery, you can still call to pick up info about local art events and programs put on by the arts council.
For additional information, visit the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website at www.watauga-arts.org, subscribe to its newsletter to receive monthly updates and follow the their social media at Watauga-Arts on FB and Instagram.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Bolick and Traditions Pottery have resumed normal business hours. 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, established in 1938, now owned by Boyd Owens. Bolick Pottery, owned by Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick, who are long time potters of the High Country; and 2018 recipients of the N.C. Heritage Awards. Traditions Pottery, Michael and Janet Calhoun of Blowing Rock. Janet was recently awarded the 2020 “In These Hills, Folk and Traditional Arts, Master Artist Award” through South Arts.
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, McWhirter Pottery of Burnsville, and Ten Hands Pottery of Boone.’
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Carlton Gallery continues its 38th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works in paintings, glass, wood, clay, decorative and functional pottery, basketry, gourds, wearable fiber, and jewelry by the gallery’s many talented artisans.
Social distancing with safety protocols is practiced throughout the gallery.
Paintings reflecting the beauty and serenity of the winter landscape by Freeman Beard, Egidio Antonaccio, Sharon Rusch Shaver and Allison Chambers are some of the many art works of various styles and subject matter in this exhibit.
“The Intuitive Presence of Art” exhibit continues with paintings by Lori Hill, Debbie Arnold, and Toni Carlton. Their style of painting connects the inner self to the invisible worlds of soul and spirit. Their unique paintings are mixed media employing different techniques developed by each artist.
The “Artist Spotlight” is on Andrew Braitman, a painter of more than forty years with national stature whose work has exhibited in one-man and group shows nationally and internationally. The abstracted landscapes of Braitman illustrate a command and use of light, details when needed and suggestion of forms when it fits the composition. He paints the natural beauty found in nature with his masterful color palette that makes his artwork dramatic and compelling.
The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 S in the Grandfather Mountain community.
Winter Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Visit Carlton Gallery’s website to view artwork, find artist information or register for upcoming workshops.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
If you have never been to Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery, you are missing something special. This is the only Gallery in the High Country that sells exclusively handmade pottery from a collection of artists from our region. Regular potters represent some of the best from Watauga, Avery and Ashe Counties. You will find a wonderful selection of cookware, dinnerware, display pieces and lamps.
In addition, Doe Ridge Pottery has a working studio on site and most days you will find folks in the back preparing work to put into our kilns. Owner, Bob Meier has been providing pottery to the area for over 45 years, as well as building a community around his love of ceramics. Now his focus is on doing work he enjoys and expanding his creative designs. As well as promoting ceramics in the High Country.
Make us one of your regular stops for purchasing gifts this season as well as adorning your own home with beautiful handmade local work.
We are open every day in Downtown Boone from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., except for Sundays when we wait and open at 12 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
Florence Thomas Art School is open Tuesday — Sat, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Online workshops are being offered and in-person workshops are scheduled to begin in May, 2021. Visitors can see monthly art exhibits at the school.
The gallery will feature works by Florence Thomas in April, 2021. Florence Thomas (1909 — 2007) emerged as a painter of powerful masterpieces in a time and place that it would be difficult to imagine becoming an artist.
Florence lived most of her years on an Ashe County farm that became the inspiration for many of her paintings. Traveling to study with artists such as Carolyn Wyeth, she dedicated most of her free time to her painting practice. Throughout her life, Florence’s passion for art was matched by her desire to teach and she shared her knowledge of fundamentals through classes from her home studio on the farm.
Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery at 546 West King Street in downtown Boone opens seven days a week from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours will start soon. We carry only local artists and represent close to 50 different professionals in wide-ranging media.
Shopping season is in full swing and I can tell you we make it easy to find something perfect and one of kind. Whether you are looking to spend lightly or are looking to buy big, we have you covered. Artist Lyn Soeder has some beautiful watercolors but additionally stocks her own goat’s milk soap made on her farm. Jane, Barbara, Pat and Cheryl are our fiber artists and offer hand-woven items, including clothes that are great as the days get colder and unique basketry. Jewelry is always popular as a gift-giving item. Debbi, Zoe, Don and Sherry each present a unique approach to your personal adornment. Come in and check out their work. I guarantee you will find something you like. The high country has lots of pottery but I don’t think anywhere has our diversity of approach. Eric, Brenda, Tim, Chrissie represent our full-time ceramic artists but additionally, consignment artists Chad, Tara, Leslie have some awesome pieces that round out the presentation. Stained glass by Diane sells out faster than she can make it. Get down here before it’s gone.
The long and the short of it is we cover you for the holidays. Stop in and enjoy our store.
Hands Gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other handcrafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center
604 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 268-6280
Due to COVID-19, the Jones House is temporarily closed until further notice. When the Jones House is open, a new artist or organization will present their work each month in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. Schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
When open, the Jones House gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
King Street Art Collective
585 West King Street,
(828) 964-7233
Operated by the Watauga Art’s Council, the King Street Art Collective located in downtown Boone is a new gallery and interactive art space that features changing exhibits and activities celebrating the arts. For an upcoming list of events check out the Watauga Arts Council website at www.watauga-arts.org, or following Watauga-Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
Main Street Gallery
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7839
Main Street Gallery in Blowing Rock has been forced to close after 38 years in a prime location on Main Street as our building has sold. We are still together as a group and we can be reached at our website mainstreetgalleryinbr.com. We are looking for a new home in Blowing Rock and look forward to seeing you in the future.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Martin House Gallery will be featuring a different artist live every Saturday as part of our Virtual Artist Showcase series from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Upcoming shows include John Mac Kah of Asheville, Kim Abernethy of Boone, Austin Allen James of Houston, Texas and New York based designer Tommy Mitchell.
Our gallery is located in the historic Martin House on Main Street in Blowing Rock. We offer free local delivery and installation as well as after hour showings.
Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see featured artists and available work. Find us on Facebook and Instagram @martinhousegallery. Email us at martinhousegallery@gmail.com. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by request during the week.
Please call for after hour showings (336) 508-2828
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328/(336) 977-8972
Enjoy fine art in a small town setting.
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is very diverse with his art. On display are stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors ranging from 2-12 feet working and incorporating different materials and styles. R.T. is also an accomplished stone sculptor in alabaster, black alberene and marble. He is known for his colorful paintings of birches and local scenes from abstract to realistic.
The gallery also houses a framing business in which Morgan frames all his work and serves the public.
This year, R.T. is sharing his talent and knowledge of painting by giving painting lessons, limited to two people. Materials included.
Call for an appointment to create your own work of art.
R.T. and Camille are celebrating 34 years as professional artists. Commissions are accepted — “if we don’t have it, we can make it.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Call for private viewings anytime. Visit the gallery’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtmorganartgallery.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Currently, the Nthº Gallery is closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery has reopened, and it is stocked with a limited supply of colorful, washable masks by tie-dye artist Laurie Hardin.
The gallery is full of one of a kind glass, paintings, jewelry and other treasures and Sally continues to create new items every day.
Follow her Facebook page for new images and frequent updates.
Further inquiries and commissions can be discussed by calling the gallery.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves.
They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians.
The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The main gallery has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style.
In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful op art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com. Paulette also commissions custom pet portraits. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the VisualArts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
Now featured in the Main Gallery is Fictive Strategies: Suzanne Sbarge & Holly Roberts. These artists have been paired together in this exhibition because they share a similar sensibility; they both use collage, weaving textures and images into surrealistically enigmatic artworks that open subconscious doorways into the ambiguous space of the night: haunting dreams brim with narrative probability remaining stubbornly resistant to literal interpretation.
Featured in the Mayer Gallery and visible from King Street through the windows is CANTAR DE CIEGOS/SONG OF THE BLIND: Esperanza Cortés. The artist’s interest in the folk-art traditions, art rituals, music and dance of Latin America, The Caribbean and Africa, and their continuous and evolving changes are at the core of her practice.
She is a multidisciplinary artist, and creates sculptures, installations, reliefs, works on paper and site-specific interventions. She uses her work to encourage viewers to reconsider social and historical narratives especially when dealing with Colonialism, and raises critical questions about the politics of erasure and exclusion.
Outside of COVID-19, gallery hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Friday.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
