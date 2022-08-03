BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Frontline to Farm program saw a successful week of training in late July with veterans touring local farms to learn the ins and outs of farming.
“The training was a great success. Participants indicated that the information on farming and support programs provided by trainers and the practical and innovative approaches communicated and demonstrated by area farmers were helpful, and they intended to use them,” said Dr. Lynn Gibbard, an Army veteran and one of the lead organizers for Frontline to Farm. “Listening to the participants share their take-aways after the training was over, it was clear to me that we made a substantive difference in these veterans’ farming futures.”
Gibbard also said the organization connected mentors and a community of Armed to Farm alumni that will “last well beyond their time together here in the High Country.”
Participants in the weeklong training visited various farms including Patterson Incubator Farm, Springhouse Farm and Shipley Farms. The training was provided to farmer veterans for free.
“The farm visits were amazing. I learned that our host farmers, much like the veterans, share a sense of community built through common experience. They were generous and gracious,” Gibbard said. “There was a lot of pride in accomplishments. but these were tempered with humor and the humility born of the hard work and struggles of making a living off of the land.”
Some participants also visited Gibbard’s home and spoke with her husband, a retired U.S. Army Major, about bee keeping.
Gibbard said the organization will debrief about this year’s training and use it as a baseline for planning for next year. There were 114 applicants for the 30 spots this year and Gibbard said she has already been in touch with veterans and active duty service members leaving the service who are interested in applying next year.
“Without the public’s support, we won’t be able to continue this work. Frontline to Farm’s central mission is to support veterans transitioning to sustainable farming,” Gibbard said. “Accomplishing this has the benefit of connecting those who served our country with the land, each other, and their communities. It also promotes sustainable, local farming. As we experienced the breakdown in our food systems during the pandemic, the very real need for local farmers who can support local food systems became very clear.”
Farmer veterans can join the Frontline to Farm community on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with future trainings and activities. Training modules and videos are among the resources available at frontline.appstate.edu. Frontline to Farm, a collaborative project featuring faculty and students from the College of Fine and Applied Art’s departments of Sustainable Development and Communication, helps military Veterans and beginning farmers get started in sustainable farming as a livelihood. The organization supports practices that raise healthy food, mitigate climate change and build community, while providing support and reconnection for those who have served.
“I loved meeting the veterans and their spouses/dependents and seeing the passion they had for meeting their farm goals — in military terms, these were people on a mission,” Gibbard said. “They came with a curiosity and open-mindedness about sustainable farming that will definitely serve them in that process, but, for me as a veteran, to see the participants connect as veterans and dependents, to support and encourage each other, that was what I found most rewarding.”
The 2022 Frontline to Farm training, supported by a Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant, featured the National Center for Appropriate Technology’s Armed to Farm and NC Cooperative Extension and included trainers from NCAT, NC Cooperative Extension, USDA agencies, Farm Credit, the National Ag Law Center, NC Choices, and Appalachian State’s SBTDC and Department of Communication. Guest speakers included representatives from Boots on the Ground, Ag Options, Ag Ventures and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.