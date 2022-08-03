BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Frontline to Farm program saw a successful week of training in late July with veterans touring local farms to learn the ins and outs of farming.

“The training was a great success. Participants indicated that the information on farming and support programs provided by trainers and the practical and innovative approaches communicated and demonstrated by area farmers were helpful, and they intended to use them,” said Dr. Lynn Gibbard, an Army veteran and one of the lead organizers for Frontline to Farm. “Listening to the participants share their take-aways after the training was over, it was clear to me that we made a substantive difference in these veterans’ farming futures.”

