As Tweetsie Railroad’s regular day show winds down with Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday open through Oct. 26, the action will transition to the night. Cowboys turn into monsters, can-can dancers transition into ghouls and the Tweetsie Train turns into the Ghost Train on Fridays and Saturdays in September and October.
“Autumn is the perfect time to visit Tweetsie Railroad, featuring a family friendly Wild West Adventure during the day and Ghost Train at night,” said Meghan Minton, Tweetsie’s marketing communications director.
Tweetsie’s regular hours through Oct. 27 are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ghost Train takes place Sept. 20-21, 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 from 7:30-11:30 p.m., with the first train leaving at 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes afterward. Admittance to the park closes at 10 p.m.
“As the sun sets, Tweetsie Railroad transforms into safe, scary fun for the whole family featuring a spooky night-time train ride on the Ghost Train,” Minton said. “Younger children will enjoy trick-or-treating, the black-light puppet show and riding on one of the many amusement rides in the Creepy Carnival. And, older children and adults, who are looking for a little scarier experience will enjoy the Haunted House and Freaky Forest.”
Tweetsie Railroad doesn’t recommend the Haunted House, the Freaky Forest or the Ghost Train for children younger than 8.
The Ghost Train theme in 2019 will be “Terror in the Trenches.”
“The Ghost Train theme ‘Terror in the Trenches’ alludes to the setting of the train ride, 1918,” Minton said. “Without giving away any spoilers, I can tell you that we will be releasing four trailers prior to the event that will further explain and set the background leading up to the first night of the event.”
After Halloween, the park will become turn into a winter wonderland as Tweetsie Christmas returns for its third season. Debuting in 2017, Tweetsie Christmas became an instant hit, with Santa in his gingerbread house, a Christmas variety show in the Tweetsie Palace and much more.
“Tweetsie Christmas is a fairly new event at Tweetsie Railroad,” Minton stated. “Last year, two child-friendly amusement rides and an additional snow globe were added. Lights and additional scenes are continuously improved and expanded from year to year.”
“Tweetsie Christmas is the perfect way to celebrate the Holidays with your family and loved ones,” Minton added. “Ride behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive among thousands of twinkling lights, meet Santa Claus, tour his Gingerbread House, enjoy a live Christmas Show and step into a larger than life snow globe.”
Tickets for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas each are $44 for adults, $38 for children ages three to 12 and kids two and under admitted free. A limited number of guests will be admitted nightly and many nights sell out in advance.
To purchase a ticket, visit www.tweetsie.com or through our call Tweetsie’s order line at (877) 893-3874.
