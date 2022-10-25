Beech Mountain Parkway crash

Beech Mountain Parkway was closed for several hours on Friday, Oct. 21, after a large flatbed truck lost control and rolled into a garage.

 Photo courtesy Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department

BEECH MOUNTAIN — A wreck on Beech Mountain Parkway on Friday, Oct. 21, fortunately only resulted in minimal personal injuries, but led to the road being closed for several hours to allow for cleanup.

A counterweight truck used in crane systems was coming down the Parkway when some malfunction, possibly a loss of its brakes, caused the driver to lose control of it, according to Avery Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Buchanan. The driver jumped from the loaded flatbed truck before the truck left the road and rolled over into a garage. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Buchanan said.

