For the first time in several years, the Blowing Rock School Auditorium will be hosting a concert as part of WinterFest weekend, taking place 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
"We are excited the Friday night concert is back," said Suzy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. "All the artist preforming have a relationship to the school and the proceeds of the event go towards the renovation of the auditorium."
The recent restoration work and future plans have been the work of the Blowing Rock School Parent Teacher Organization
“This concert came about because of an ongoing renovation and we need funds,” said Jeff O’Bryan, who is organizing the event. “We want to bring the auditorium back to life for the kids at the school and community itself.”
Four performers will take the stage: Handlebar Betty, Ben Parker, Fight Club and Roscoe Rose. According to O’Bryan, all four musical acts have family ties to the school. Audio and visual equipment is being provide by RygidAV.
The auditorium can be accessed by Sunset Drive.
“Decades of neglect caused the condition of the auditorium to go downhill,” O’Bryan said. “So this has been an ongoing effort to raise money and to put the necessary repairs, restoration, renovations, updating of equipment to use it.”
The concert is designed to “re-introduce” the auditorium back to the community as a musical venue, O’Bryan said.
Numerous renovations have already taken place, with many more yet to go. O’Bryan said the Blowing Rock School PTO had yet to determine priorities for 2020, but said they will continue fundraising and applying for grants.
General admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase online at blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets and tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information about the auditorium restoration projects, visit the Blowing Rock School PTO’s Facebook group or contact the Blowing Rock School at (828) 295-3204.
