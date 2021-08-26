BOONE — Franklin Graham is going through the heart of America to offer people a message of God’s love. He is holding an evening of music and hope in eight cities along historic Route 66, and he’s bringing the tour to St. Louis and Springfield.
“I think this is where the strength of our country lies, and I’m coming to remind people that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “There are a lot of people who are afraid. People have lost their jobs. Many people have been sick and loved ones have died. I just want people to know that God hasn’t forgotten them.”
St. Louis: On Sept. 21, Graham will bring the Route 66 God Loves You Tour to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, beginning at 7 p.m.
Springfield: On Sept. 23, the tour continues at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center beginning at 7 p.m.
The festive, family-friendly events are free and everyone is invited to attend.
A network of churches and pastors in each city are working with Graham because they say the life-changing message of the Bible needs to be shared in their communities. “Many people feel alone and some are even depressed because of the pandemic. We’ve found the more connected people are to Jesus Christ, the more they are able to feel a sense of community,” said Kendall Granger, pastor of New Life Community Church in East St. Louis. “People are discovering how real Jesus is in their life when they need Him most, and the God Loves You Tour is coming to St. Louis to share this Good News.”
Eddie Bumpers, senior pastor of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield shared, “[Our city] is a city filled with broken hearts, homes, and hopes. Only Jesus Christ’s love and redemption is the answer to the brokenness and emptiness in people’s lives.”
The tour will visit Joliet, Illinois, before coming to Missouri. Following the stop in the Show-Me State, the tour will continue along Route 66 with events in Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; and San Bernardino, California.
One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys, are joining the tour, and they will perform live at each event. Newsboys have had 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations and two American Music Award nominations. “I first joined Billy Graham 27 years ago to perform at an evangelistic event in Cleveland, Ohio,” said Michael Tait, Newsboys lead singer. “It was the beginning of a friendship with the Graham family that has lasted to this day.”
Marcos Witt is also performing live on the tour. He’s one of the most iconic Spanish-speaking Christian music artists in the world, and he has received five Latin Grammys and two Billboard awards. Award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian has performed at Billy Graham and Franklin Graham’s evangelistic events for more than 45 years, and he will also be joining the tour.
Franklin Graham’s tour across the U.S. made headlines in 2016 when he visited all 50 state capitals to invite people to make a decision for Jesus Christ that would impact their lives for eternity. More than half a million people have attended these tours that Graham has continued in Tennessee, Texas, California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, North Carolina and Florida.
To learn more about the Route 66 God Loves You Tour, visit GodLovesYouTour.com.
