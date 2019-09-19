BOONE — Get ready to tee off on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 1:30 p.m., at the Hound Ears Club for Hospitality House’s annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic.
This signature event honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that former Appalachian State University Chancellor Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.
“Frank and Kay have been an integral part of the mission and vision of Hospitality House,” said Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “The organization was only nine years old when they arrived in Boone. This year, as we celebrate our 35th year, we continue to be blessed by their support; that’s 26 years and counting for the Borkowski’s.”
Men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a hole-in-one contest, putting contest, 13 yard par 3 challenge, prizes, gift bags, silent auction, on-course beer, soda and snacks, and catered hors d’ouevres.
Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.
“I had such a blast playing in this tournament last year,” states event co-director Sherry Morganstein. “As a resident and member of Hound Ears Club I am proud to promote this premier golfing event, in a beautiful fall setting that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”
With a portion of the proceeds set to benefit the Hospitality House Endowment, the Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers.
Sponsorships are available at four levels: Hunger ($250), Heating ($500), Housing ($1000) and Healing ($2500). For additional information about sponsorships or team registration contact Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter at todd@hosphouse.org.
To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, connect on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Venmo at hosphouse.
For any other information please contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org.
