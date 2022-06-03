Frances Virgie Greene
Brenda Minton

Frances Virgie Greene, 92, of Johnson City, TN, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to ETSU Family Medicine and her pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe. And in particular to Nathan aka “Anthony “ from Amedisys, for all of your wonderful care and commitment!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Greene; children, Phyllis and Phillip; and two other infant children.

Virgie is survived by eight grandchildren, Pamela, Christina, Lori, George Paul, Elizabeth, Don Paul, Jesse and Jackie; 25+ great-grandchildren; and 25+ and still counting great great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Betty.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Morrison Family Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at the residence of Mrs. Greene everyone is welcome. Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm on Sunday.

Pallbearers will be Kody Marich, Hunter Marich, Dylan Renfro, Caleb Jones, TJ Bowers, George Paul, Don Paul, Logan Hoilman and various other family members.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

