Standing amid cold waters, the currents rushing underfoot to some unknown destination miles and miles away, a solitary fly-fisherman angles his cast in search of a trophy. Business meetings and life struggles fade into the background of consciousness. For these few precious moments, maybe minutes running into hours, the stress of human existence melts away.
There is but one world for the fly fisherman and a river runs through it. The focus is on how and where to cast, to catch "the big one" swimming beneath the river's current, whether a placid lake or a swifter running stream.
While most fishermen and fisherwomen prefer a scenic mountain river or lake in the great outdoors as their escape venue, the COVID-19 pandemic altered reality. There were restrictions on travel, so anywhere there was water became fair game: a suburban pond or even an urban river.
Fortunately for residents and visitors to the High Country of North Carolina, nearby rivers, lakes and streams are in abundance. For the most part, fly-fishing is a solo endeavor, but even when friends band together for a de-stressing adventure, social distancing is the norm: at least 75 to 100 feet apart to keep the risk of cross-casting and tangled lines to a minimum.
We offer no guarantees that you will catch that big one, but here are some popular fishing spots in the Boone and Blowing Rock area.
Price Lake at Milepost 297, Blue Ridge Parkway
Part of the 42,000 acre Julian Price Park, Price Lake is a 47-acre, man-made lake that is stocked once a month with trout. There is also a 2.3 mile hiking trail that surrounds the lake, providing multiple fishing spots. The loop is varied, with some paved portions, some gravel, and some narrow dirt. The first 0.7 miles of this trail is level and wheelchair accessible to fishing spots on the lake and Boone Fork Creek, which feeds the lake. A canoe and boat rental office is generally open May-October and it also sells bait and rents fishing tackle. CAUTION: Fishing is not permitted from the lake dam or from the footbridge in the Price Lake picnic area.
Trout Lake at Cone Memorial Park: 5580 Shulls Mill Road, Blowing Rock NC 28605
Trout Lake is one of the quieter fishing areas. The trail around Trout Lake is about a mile long with an abundance of wildlife. For fly fishers, it may be difficult to cast a line because of all the forestry, underbrush and vegetation. A large parking area for the lake is just off Shulls Mill Road, but there are also pull-off parking spaces off Flannery Fork Road that may permit easier access to the fishing sections. Trout Lake was built by Moses Cone, the "Denim King" of the late 1800s and early 1900s to accommodate his love of trout fishing.
Bass Lake at Cone Memorial Park : 1 Bass Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Bass Lake Loop Trail is an 0.8 mile flat hike with easy access parking available from U.S. 221 on the outskirts of Blowing Rock. This man-made lake has excellent fishing opportunities for catching trout and bluegill. There are areas open enough for fly fishing, but the trail is heavily used by recreational walkers and runners, so safe casting may be problem on the busiest of days. Boats are not permitted on Bass Lake. Fishing is allowed year-round and only artificial lures are allowed, with a max of four fish per day allowed to be kept.
New River: The headwaters of the Middle Fork South Fork of the New River are in Blowing Rock and the river's path takes it to Boone, then into Ashe County and beyond. Multiple areas to park along U.S. 321 provide easy access, especially with recent and ongoing improvements to the Middle Fork Greenway that will eventually connect Boone and Blowing Rock as a walking, running and cycling friendly route, more than six miles long.
The New River is one of the oldest rivers in the world. Both the South Fork and Middle Fork of the New River are hatchery supported trout waters, meaning that there is a seven trout per day limit. Besides the Middle Fork Greenway parking areas, access may also be found near where Aho Road crosses the river and intersects with U.S. 321, as well as in Boone, near Industrial Park Drive.
Wildcat Lake: Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Wildcat Lake in Banner Elk is a 13-acre lake that may prove to be a great place to cast a line and that hand-fashioned favorite fly that Grandma tied and gave you. Bluegill, largemouth bass and varieties of trout may be found at Wildcat. Non-motorized boats, canoes and kayaks are also welcome. Canoe rentals are available at various times of the year. Fishing is open from Dawn to Dusk 7 days a week.
Watauga River: 2892 Broadstone Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
This 78.5 mile long river stretches from Western North Carolina to East Tennessee. The portion of Watauga River that is closest to our area is Delayed Harvest Trout Waters. This means that from October 1 to the first Saturday in June, no trout may be harvested or possessed. One of the easiest public accesses for the Watauga River is in Valle Crucis Park (the address listed above). You can also park on the pull-off near the intersection of NC 105 Bridge and Broadstone Road.
An additional resource for information about trout fishing in the mountains of North Carolina can be found at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website, https://www.ncwildlife.org/fishing/fishing-in-north-carolina#87841667-where-to-fish
As might be expected, several local guides offer fly-fishing experiences. Not only can they take you to great fishing holes, but most offer instruction, too.
Chetola Resort Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing, 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, N.C., 28605, (800) 243-8652. Featuring half and full day trips and offering lessons. Check out the Orvis-endorsed Fly Fishing Lodge and you do not have to be a Chetola guest to book fly fishing trips.
Mountains to Coast, (828) 335-3474. Offering multiple day and overnight packages. Mountains to Coast can provide all equipment and complete instructions. Owner, Carl Freeman, is considered one of the top fly fishing anglers and guides in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
RiverGirl Fishing Co., 4041 Todd Railroad Grade Rd, Todd, NC 28684, (336) 877-3099. Explore some of the High Country’s premier fishing spots with River Girl. Kelly McCoy is founder and fisheries biologist and can guide you to some of the best locations, offering a wide range of services, including fly-fishing lessons, guided fishing trips, and equipment sales. They even offer fly-tying and rod-building classes.
Foscoe Fishing Company, 8857 NC Highway 105 South Boone, NC 28607, (828) 963-6556. Fly fishing excursions with Foscoe Fishing Company provide access to the Watauga River out the back door. Explore pristine mountain streams that are located near their shop. The shop is open all year round and have a classroom offering fly fishing schools and fly tying classes.
Elk Creek Outfitters, 1560 NC-105, Boone, NC 28607, (828) 264-6497. Offering quality trout, smallmouth bass and musky fishing adventures, Elk Creek Outfitters can take you on a trip of a lifetime. Pick from their float or walk/wade trips, or book an overnight excursion. They offer fly fishing lessons for beginners, as well as for advanced fishermen. Half, full, or multi-day lessons available.
