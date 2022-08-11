Standing amid cold waters, the currents rushing underfoot to some unknown destination miles and miles away, a solitary fly-fisherman angles his cast in search of a trophy. Business meetings and life struggles fade into the background of consciousness. For these few precious moments, maybe minutes running into hours, the stress of human existence melts away.

There is but one world for the fly fisherman and a river runs through it. The focus is on how and where to cast, to catch "the big one" swimming beneath the river's current, whether a placid lake or a swifter running stream.

