As the National Park Service explains it, fly fishing is one of the most adventurous ways to enjoy lands and waterways. NPS states that while fly fishing is both a fun and relaxing way to fish, it also requires the most patience and skill.
During the last few decades, the High Country — or what Alex Dale calls “trout country” — has become a premier destination for local and visiting anglers.
“We have thousands of miles of cold, clean water that is home to the brook trout — the single native trout species of the Appalachian mountain range,” said Dale, owner of Boone’s Fly Shop.
He added that local waterways are also home to rainbow and brown trout. Some High Country waterways are stocked with trout to help with some of our more trafficked rivers in the area, but plenty are in the area naturally. According to Dale, the High Country is one of the farthest places south where anglers can still experience a cold mountain stream due to the elevation and weather, which allows the water temperature to be suitable for the trout.
Dale began Highland Outfitters in 2014, and moved the business to downtown Boone in 2019 under the name of Boone’s Fly Shop. He has since partnered with David Stelling, the owner/operator of High Country Guide Service. Dale said not only does Boone’s Fly Shop . have the gear that people need to go fly fishing, but also offers guided fly fishing experiences. Staff also offers casting clinics to learn how to cast a fly fishing rod and fly tying clinics for learning to tie a fly.
“Here we have staff that are willing to walk anyone through the process of finding trout in the local High Country, how to catch them, with what and all of that is sold here that they can pick up as they’re getting into the sport,” Dale said.
Dale advised that those who are fly fishing beginners should stop by the shop. Visitors don’t have to spend money in the store or book a guide to be aided by staff, who can provide information on where to go, what equipment to use and how to use the equipment.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Dale said. “If you want to come by the shop and you have a fly box with a dozen flies from your grandmother that passed it down to you and you want to know which ones to fish with, we’ll absolutely show you which ones.”
Though, when booking a guide trip, Dale said, patrons benefit from the expertise and the years of experience the guide has to go fishing.
For beginning anglers, Dale recommends visiting Valle Crucis Community Park, which benefits from a section of the Watauga River that runs through the back of the park and also a section of Dutch Creek through the front of the park. These areas are fishable year round, though some parts of the year are a little bit better than others, he said.
If anglers are willing to take a drive, Dale suggested the Wilson Creek Watershed — made of hundreds of tributaries that contribute to Wilson Creek — in the Pisgah National Forest for a “a moderate to difficult fishery.” Boone’s Fly Shop is proud to be the only guide service in the area that is permitted to guide in the Wilson Creek Watershed, one that Dale said he actually grew up near. The spot is easily one of Dale’s favorites to send folks to who are looking for an adventure at a spot that’s rewarding if willing to put in the time and effort.
For some general information about fly fishing from the National Park Service, visit www.nps.gov/articles/fly-fishing.htm. Information about Boone’s Fly Shop and guided trips can be found at boonesflyshop.com.
