Many visitors to the High Country love to visit the various campgrounds, walking and hiking trails.
Several of those people also love to bring their pets, mostly dogs, with them. Dogs can be great companions to help their human friend enjoy the outdoors and soak in the beautiful weather themselves.
Ideally, dogs will bring home is a great time and some nice memories for their owners and themselves.
What they don’t want to bring home with them are ticks and fleas.
Boone veterinarian Cathy Kreis said ticks, fleas and mosquitoes are a legitimate threat to a dogs’ health. One early prevention is to avoid trails that are also frequented by wild animals, which are a source of pets.
“Many wild animals are also affected by ticks and fleas,” Kreis said. “The more wildlife traffic the area you visit has, the more likely your pet is to exposed to external parasites.”
Another line of preventive defense is to check the animal for ticks and fleas each day, no matter what time of day. There are also some over-the-counter medicines pet owners can use.
One of the most popular kinds is Frontline, which have been around for a long time. The problem is the pests also know about the Frontline products.
“We are beginning to seem some possible flea resistance to Frontline or other fipronil products,” Kreis said. “It also does not kill or repel ticks before they bite/attach and possibly transmit disease. However it is better than nothing and is one of the cheaper options out there.”
Another solution is a flea collar that is called Seresto. Kreis said the collar lasts about eight months and it’s for fleas and ticks.
Her review of other flea collars isn’t as positive.
“Otherwise collars are very ineffective,” she said.
