While the High Country is striking at any time of year, the golds and reds of the fall foliage in the mountains is a spectacular sight. Nature lovers can see the leaves changing from drives along the Blue Ridge Parkway or from the safety of a warm cabin, but the plentiful hiking trails in the mountains provide an immersive experience for hikers of all stripes.
Although the Blue Ridge Parkway does offer scenic drives, many stops along the roadway are accessible to hikes up and through the mountains. The Blue Ridge Parkway is marked by white posts on the side of the road, and at Milepost 294 on the Parkway you can find the Rich Mountain Carriage, Horse and Hiking Trail at the Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock which features the preserved farm house of Moses Cone Manor. For a longer hike, the Rich Mountain trail leads hikers on a moderate 6.3 mile loop along a ridgeline to a lake. For those opting for a shorter hike, right by the manor, visitors can find a 2.5 mile hike up to a climbable water tower with a breathtaking view of Boone and its surrounding areas.
Southwest of Boone, a variety of trails wind up Grandfather Mountain promising impressive views of fall foliage. The Profile Trail, a popular trail in the area, is located at 4198 NC Hwy 105 N and challenges hikers to a steep 1,775 foot ascent over the course of 3.6 miles ending at Calloway Peak. While the trail weaves through a dense hardwood canopy for much of the trail, hikers are greeted by clear, high views at Profile View and Foscoe View. With the descent, the Profile Trail is a little over 7 miles roundtrip.
A shorter, yet still strenuous, hike up Grandfather Mountain is the Cragway Trail which connects the Nuwati and Daniel Boone Scout Trails at Grandfather Mountain State Park. This rocky hike is not recommended for pets.
One of the most infamous views of fall leaves on the Blue Ridge Parkway is via the Linn Cove Viaduct, a curved road with sweeping views over a mountain valley. For hikers looking to take in this view, the popular Rough Ridge Trail provides views of Grandfather Mountain, the Linn Cove Viaduct and Linville Gorge. To access this hike, hikers stop at Milepost 302.8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and follow the trail signs up the hill to the right of the parking area.
Moving farther south, the heights of Linville Gorge offer extensive views of changing leaves in the High Country. While hikers can backpack overnight at Linville Gorge, a shorter day hike with outstanding views at Linville Gorge is the Table Rock hike. Table Rock is located 9.5 miles from highway 181 and includes 7 miles on a bumpy, gravel Pisgah National Forest service road leading to a well-finished parking lot. A large rock outcropping towering over the gorge, Table Rock is wide and flat at the top providing room to take in the 360 degree view from the sky. The 2.2 mile round trip makes a steep ascent but brings hikers to a striking 3,930 foot peak by a relatively short trail.
Great views, however, do not always require craggy outcroppings or intense vertical ascents. Leaf lovers can view spectacular landscapes of fall foliage through the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains across the High Country. At Roan Mountain, nestled right by the North Carolina-Tennessee border, hikers can enjoy the bucolic landscape with a moderate 4.7 mile hike from Roan Highlands to Grassy Ridge Bald. While the hike may be moderate through the rolling hills, this hike has full summit views at Round Bald, Jane Bald and Grassy Ridge Bald. To start the hike, hikers begin at the Carvers Gap trailhead just over the border in Tennessee at TN-143, Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Between the Blue Ridge Mountains and Appalachian Mountains, the High Country has an abundance of high peaks and hilltops from which autumn hikers can appreciate the fall colors. While these trails represent a variety of skillsets and options for hikers, even the most experienced trail lovers will find themselves discovering new paths in the High Country each fall.
