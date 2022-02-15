NEW RIVER STATE PARK — Not all fires are bad fires, according to New River State Park ranger Josh McIntyre. He, along with Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development Council Inc. and a host of other fire professionals held a prescribed fire training at New River State Park to demonstrate how fire can be used to rehabilitate and enhance natural landscapes.
While the High Country had a dry start to the winter, wet January conditions were right for a “learn and burn” event at the Wagoner Access of New River State Park just beside the river.
Wildfires across western North Carolina sparked concerns throughout the winter, cropping up over the region and burning hundreds of acres of land, but McIntyre said that prescribed burns are one of the most important land management tools used to reduce the likelihood of unplanned and dangerous wildfires.
Repeating the mantra that “good fires prevent bad fires,” he said that burning away low-lying, dry brush takes fuel away from unplanned wildfires and prevents a quick spread.
According to McIntyre, the selected burn unit was overgrown with tall, often nonnative grasses and species like multiflora rose, but has a population of native species favored by pollinators and has even attracted bee researchers in the past. In the future, he said it will serve as a seed bank for native species, like bluestem grass and purple coneflower, as well as other wildflowers.
The term “prescribed” burn comes from the way the burn is planned, McIntyre said. What area is decided to be part of the “burn unit” depends on a variety of factors including what kinds of brush and wildlife are present, proximity to structures or waterways, and climatic conditions all contribute to the burn plan designed specifically for each planned fire.
Fire has long been a part of natural landscapes, McIntyre said, and it can play an important role in ecosystems. Some species, like turkeys and some amphibians, have population increases after fires while others, like the table mountain pine, are even considered fire dependent.
Fires, besides being more natural than chemicals, are also a cheaper and faster way of speeding up natural processes. McIntyre said that the decomposition of the duff layer, the gnarly decomposing top layer of soil, is done faster and more efficiently by fire. After burning, he said the soil is nutrient rich.
At New River State Park, firefighters and people certified by the North Carolina Forest Service’s certified burner course began the day with a test burn. After consulting with the local National Weather Service station and gathering data about the day’s climatic conditions, considering how much brush will burn and how much smoke will be released into the atmosphere, the “burn boss,” New River State Park’s park superintendent Joseph Shimel, and his team started a fire at the edge of the planned burn area and monitored where and how quickly the fire spread.
Using a drip torch, the team ignited a 3:1 mix of diesel and gasoline around the perimeter of the burn area with such precision that items outside the fire lines, such as a wooden pole and a wooden picnic bench, were left untouched within the clean, unburned circles in the smoldering field.
Smoke blew over the crowd of park and forest service employees, other landowners and management professionals, while the flames moved across the land, eating away at dry and yellowed grasses, leaving blackened soil in their path.
Blue Ridge RC&D’s director, Jonathan Hartsell, said his organization is hoping to inform landowners about their management options and connect them to the training to make sure these burns are done responsibly. He said that those interested in conducting burns on their own property can take a multi-day burn certification course through the North Carolina Forest Service.
Although fires feel unnatural for many people, Hartsell said that suppressing fires is a fairly recent phenomena for humans. In the early 20th century, he said people didn’t want any fires at all and would put fires out even if they weren’t in danger of harming people or structures.
“This caused a large shift in the forest ecology of southern Appalachia,” Hartsell said. “We’re trying to bring that fire back and lots of agencies and organizations have realized that; they’re pushing for that but doing it in a thoughtful and safe way.”
Blue Ridge RC&D is part of the Fire Learning Network, a collection of organizations working together on ecosystem and community resilience. Along with members of the Fire Learning Network, other collaborators such as the North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina State Parks, the Grouse Society and North Carolina State Extension, came to the prescribed burn workday.
Extra safety precautions were provided by the Laurel Springs and Glendale Springs volunteer fire departments, who also came in support of the event.
Hartsell said that he and other regional collaborators are hoping to create in the future a Prescribed Burn Association in the southern Blue Ridge region, a network of landowners trained to do prescribed burnings who can help each other out — he said PBAs already exist in other areas of North Carolina like the Sandhills.
To learn more about Blue Ridge RC&D, visit www.blueridgercd.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
