Faye Elizabeth McNeill Hart, 67 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home.
Faye was born on Thursday, August 14, 1952 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Gaither Clice and Mable Clyde Shatley McNeill. Faye enjoyed camping and spending time with Charleigh May. She was a wonderful cook and took great care of her flowers.
Mrs. Hart is survived by her husband, Bill Hart; one son, Jon Andrew Howell and wife, Robyn of Crumpler; two step-sons, Steve Hart and girlfriend Penny Barker of West Jefferson and Russell Hart and wife Jennifer of Crumpler; one step-daughter, Jill Phipps and husband, Heath of Crumpler; one brother, G.C. Butch McNeill and wife Nancy of West Jefferson; one sister, Wilma Watson and husband Jack of West Jefferson. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Kevin York, the Rev. Russell Sheets and the Rev. Tommy Dollar. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers were appreciated or memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Flowers were appreciated or memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Hart's arrangements.
