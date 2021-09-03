Nearly five decades have past since internationally renowned artist Ben Long first put brush to wet plaster in the historic St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, outside of West Jefferson to create what would become the first in his collection of larger than life Fresco paintings in North Carolina — “Mary Great With Child.” And each year since, scores of visitors from across the globe have continued to make the pilgrimage to the two modest wooden church’s in Ashe County to view them.
Long, who studied under the last Pietro Annigoni — Italy’s last living master of the 20th century — would go on to produce six additional Frescos across western, North Carolina throughout his career. Including a large depiction of ‘The Last Supper’ located in the Church of the Holy Trinity located at 195 J.W. Luke Rd. in Glendale Springs.
The unique works of art have taken on special meaning to the churches which house them, awakening a sense of spirituality in many viewers and drawing in visitors to the parish who may have otherwise never made the trip.
“They certainly have a spiritual meaning. It makes the scripture stand out more if we happen to be studying a scripture that pertains to one of the Frescos that are in one of the two churches,” said Doug Worsham, church member and coordinator of the Fresco Ministry Outreach Program for the Episcopal Parish of the Holy Communion. “It helps give you a feeling of being closer to God when you’re inside each church.”
According to Worsham, the phrase Fresco is derived from the word “fresh,” with true Italian styled Frescoes being painted on wet plaster using different colored minerals and clays as a medium. Each year it is estimated that around 50,000 visitors make the trip to both the St. Mary’s and Holy Trinity annually in order to see the traditionally painted works of art.
“The number of visitors were reduced to about half the amount that usually come because of COVID-19, but they did keep coming,” Worsham said. “What we have for July (2021), is that St. Mary’s had 5,306 visitors and Holy Trinity had 5,452 visitors.”
According to the parish guest books the visitors represent a variety of different states as far away as Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota and New Jersey, as well as different countries such as Zimbabwe, Costa Rica, Bulgaria and Korea.
In addition to he’s works in Ashe County, Long has other Frescos located in the High Country at the 1849 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wilkesboro and Sloop Chapel located on the grounds of the Crossnore School for Children.
For more information about the High Country Frescos visit highcountryhost.com/NC-High-Country-Frescoe-Trail-Ben-Long.
For more information about the Ben Long Fresco Trail visit www.blueridgeheritage.com/destinations/blue-ridge-frescoes/.
