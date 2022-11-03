Smoke alarm
Photo courtesy NCOSFM

RALEIGH – As the end of daylight saving time approaches on Sunday, Nov. 6, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds North Carolinians: As we set our clocks back one hour, remember to change the battery in your smoke alarm. 

“Smoke alarms are a key part of your home fire escape plan. In fact, working smoke alarms cut the chances of dying in a home fire in half,” said Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “When you turn back your clocks this weekend, take the time to protect your family by making sure all smoke alarms in your home are working properly." 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.