The Blue Ridge Parkway in Boone is a great place to explore nature.

 Photo by Mario Tilley

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, the High Country region is known for its stunning landscapes, charming small towns, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The region offers an array of attractions that draw visitors year-round. From scenic vistas to cultural landmarks.

Rising majestically to an elevation of 5,946 feet, Grandfather Mountain is a world-renowned landmark and a haven for nature enthusiasts. The iconic “Mile High Swinging Bridge” offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, and the rugged hiking trails cater to various skill levels. The Nature Museum and Animal Habitats provide opportunities to learn about the diverse flora and fauna of the region, making Grandfather Mountain a must-see attraction for outdoor lovers and families alike.

