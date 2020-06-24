The rugged terrain of the mountains of North Carolina offers the necessary thrill and challenge suitable for the sport of mountain biking. With a plethora of trails at local ski resorts and a dedicated mountain biking park, those who seek an exhilarating experience aboard a mountain bike can look no further than the High Country.
Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is an offers approximately ten miles of trails fit for mountain biking. In addition to trails, there is also a pump track, playground and picnic shelter.
The park is located at 285 Mountain Bike Way in Boone, N.C. While it is not intended as a place for beginners to learn to ride, all trails are designed to improve riders’ skills.
President of Boone Area Cyclists Melissa Weddell said they are working on making different levels of trails for riders of different abilities and skills at the park.
“People come from all over to check it out, it’s really exciting,” Weddell said.
According to Weddell, it is a great resource for both experienced mountain bikers and those who wish to learn more about the sport because there are always people around who are willing to help each other out.
“The addition of Rocky Knob Park has had a positive impact on the community,” said Rocky Knob Trail Ambassador Kristian Jackson. “The park is a compliment to the other trail systems in the area and locals and visitors alike can have a complete range of trail experiences here. The success of one trail system helps raise up the others in the same area.”
Jackson said the park came to be as a result of a partnership between Watauga County and the Boone Area Cyclists who recognized at the time that the High Country was lacking a legitimate mountain biking trail system.
According to Jackson, the partnership leveraged grant money with funding from the Tourism Development Authority which, in turn, empowered volunteers with the Boone Area Cyclists to create the trail system.
Jackson said they have approximately 25,000 visits to the park each year.
Jackson said, that to date, 10,000 hours of volunteer work has gone into the trail system. There is also a large, healthy American Chestnut tree on the mountain.
Incorporating and building additional trails in the park has proved challenging due to the rugged terrain.
“Rocky Knob is aptly named, it is full of rocks of all sizes,” Jackson said. “This presents challenges in design and construction of trails. We have to incorporate strategies and techniques beyond simply digging a trail in the dirt.”
Jackson offered the following tips and precautions to anyone curious about mountain biking or those who have the desire to learn more about the sport.
“People who are wanting to get into mountain biking will find it more rewarding and enjoyable if they sign up for lessons or clinics. This will greatly accelerate the learning curve,” Jackson said. “Riders at the park should read all of the information and rules regarding the trails.”
He added that riders should also pay attention to the trail difficulty rating system and ensure they understand the levels of progression at the park.
Jackson has been riding bikes since he was 4 years old and received his first mountain bike in the ‘80s as means of exploration and transportation. He began riding trails in Pisgah National Forest in the early ‘90s when he started to learn the lessons the mountains present. He later began guiding and leading mountain biking and became hooked on the idea of a community of mountain bikers.
“Today, I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to help create a place for mountain bikers to have incredible experiences,” Jackson said. “I love hearing people talk about the micro details of their trail experience, post-ride, in the parking lot.”
One resource to help cyclists decide on trails, suggested by Weddell, was the Trailforks app. The app provides users with trail conditions and alerts them of any trail closures.
Local ski resorts, Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain, offer mountain biking during summer months with ski lift access.
The terrain at Beech Mountain Resort offers something for every rider, whether they are beginners or more experienced. The trails for beginners offer a smooth introduction for with friendly and manageable features, while the advanced terrain is more steep and technical. Lessons are also available and last for 1.5 hours.
The Sugar Mountain bike park offers both beginner and intermediate trails. Aside from the trails, tours and lessons are also available. Tours are intended for those who have not ridden at the resort and participants are introduced to the lift service, trail signage and map use. There is not skill instruction during the tours and each tour is 30 minutes. Lessons last for one hour and introduce riders to basic biking skills and technique as well as trail signage and map use.
One recommended trail system for mountain biking is Kerr Scott Trail System in Wilkesboro. Kerr Scott offers 35 miles of trails in three main trail networks: Dark Mountain, Overmountain Victory Trail and Warrior Creek.
However, Weddell warned that before heading out, riders should check the Facebook page for information about any trail closures because the area is prone to frequent flooding due to lake waters.
Another option for riding in Wilkesboro is Cub Creek Park, which is described as a beginner/intermediate trail.
For a true mountain biking trip, more experienced riders could try the area of Wilson Creek — which can be accessed from Blowing Rock, through Lenoir or entered from Linville. Weddell recommended that riders do not bike this area alone as there often is not any cell phone service and trails are unmarked. Riders are invited to reach out to BAC if they would like someone to accompany them as a safety precaution.
Two aspects of mountain biking that Weddell pointed out that some people unfamiliar with the area may not be aware of is the lack of cell service and extended ride times.
Weddell said there is “no easy day riding in Boone,” which is due to the many hills experienced while riding uphill and downhill on trails. According to Weddell, people often underestimate the difficult terrain and do not allocate for the extra time that may be tacked on to a ride due to hills and steep mountains.
What may be a 20-mile ride typically lasting 1.5 hours max can last up to 3.5 hours in the mountains of North Carolina.
“Payoff is absolutely gorgeous, views are amazing and it makes it worth it,” Weddell said.
For more information about mountain biking booneareacyclists.org.
