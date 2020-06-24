Nothing quite compares to taking in spectacular views of lush green mountains in the summertime, especially while riding horseback.
Those who visit the High Country often seek the opportunity to saddle up and enjoy an equine experience at one of the local stables that offer horseback riding.
Leatherwood Mountains Resort, located at 512 Meadow Road in Ferguson, N.C., is a premier mountain resort offering lodging, real estate and an equestrian community.
Leatherwood offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains on its wide variety of deeded, maintained trails ranging from wide forest paths to rugged, mountainous terrain.
The equine center offers full service boarding with 60 stalls, an outdoor show-sized riding ring and a covered, lighted arena for riders to use in adverse weather conditions.
Abbie Hanchey, who serves as a Managing Partner and is the Event and Marketing Director at Leatherwood Mountains said the two-hour ride, which is about four miles, is the most popular.
“Our horses are phenomenal members of our family and the care our dedicated staff shows our customers and equines is very obvious,” Hanchey said.
There are about 20 boarded horses that live at Leatherwood Mountains year-round, in addition to their company-owned horses.
Horseback riding lessons and a training program are also offered with guided trail riding services and events offered year-round.
“Our equine destination welcomes guests from all over the country. These customers are looking for a unique place to vacation with their horses where they can do some of the best trail riding in the Southeast,” said Abbie Hanchey who serves as a Managing Partner as well as the Event and Marketing Director.
Hanchey provided a brief history of Leatherwood, which was started by the Johnston family in 1986. The land was originally purchased as a 40,000 acre block of timber land intended for logging and supplying the American Drew Furniture Company, which the family owned. During the same year, Leatherwood Mountains’ 4,000 pristine acres were carved out to begin a destination resort and residential community unlike any other in North Carolina.
“Division for the community has been preserved over the years and we are proud of what it has become,” Hanchey said.
Leatherwood also serves as a wedding venue, which Hanchey said has become a huge aspect of their business since they began hosting weddings 14 years ago. According to Hanchey, they host about 20 to 30 destination weddings per year.
In addition to weddings, they also host equine events, live music events and had hosted an Outlander-themed weekend last fall as a tribute to the popular historical drama TV series.
Leatherwood also offers lodging options in luxury vacation homes for those interested in an extended stay on the property. Real estate listings are also available on their website.
“Our real estate and rental homes are absolutely amazing,” Hanchey said. “We exclusively rent and sell only Leatherwood mountains properties. We would love the opportunity to share our community with anyone who is looking for a true mountain getaway in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.”
For more information about Leatherwood Mountains and their services, visit their website at leatherwoodmountains.com or call the resort at (336) 973-5044.
