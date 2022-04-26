BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers will present a new play called “Princess Reform School” written by Lisa Bryant, artistic director for the Flat Rock Playhouse in Henderson County, and adapted by the Playmakers.
During Mother’s Day weekend, this show will tell what it means to be a princess and how that perception can be misinterpreted, especially by adults. Learn how the student princesses work together to try and save their school. With dragons, a king and (maybe) a frog prince, this play is certain to entertain. If audience members aren’t careful, they might even learn a thing or two.
This is a three show run that is about 100 minutes in length with a 10 minute intermission. Tickets are $5 with shows on Friday May 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday May 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Watauga High School in the Ross Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door, there are no advanced ticket sales.
Additionally, there will be a princess and prince tea and cotillion and royal training at noon on Saturday before the matinee. There is no charge for this extra even, but RSVP with the number of participants that will be joining can be sent to walkerz@wataugaschools.org.
Children, and adults if they would like, are encouraged to dress up and wear their best princess gowns or knightly garb for all of the shows. Snacks and crafts will be provided for the noon tea. Additionally, cameras are allowed for photo opportunities with the cast of Princess Reform School.
This is an all ages show. The Playmakers have worked with Bryant over the past couple of months to adapt the script for high school actors. Having the experience to work with the playwright is a very rare opportunity for the Playmakers. Though this show is quite different from the annual Punchline show, it’s still Playmaker’s spring project and they are very excited to share this show with everyone, but especially the kindergarten through eighth grade students.
