BOONE — On Sunday, Nov. 14, the 83rd birthday of the Appalachian Theatre, the film "Hollywood in the High Country: A History of the Appalachian Theatre" will be screened at 3 p.m.
This feature-length documentary, directed and produced by Philip Arnold, explores the history of the iconic main-street cinema in Boone, North Carolina.
The Appalachian Theatre closed and was boarded up in 2007, ending its 69-year history as the iconic main street cinema in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina. "Hollywood in the High Country: A History of the Appalachian Theatre" explores community efforts to purchase and renovate the Art Deco landmark, an eight-year project that resulted in a $10 million renovation and the reopening of the theatre as a performing arts center in 2019.
The history and significance of the movie house in this remote part of the Blue Ridge Mountains are recounted through the memories of locals who attended screenings as far back as the 1940s. Through a lens that is at times elegiac, nostalgic and celebratory, this feature-length documentary brings to life the enduring magic of the silver screen.
Director Philip Arnold is an experienced media producer with a demonstrated history of communication and creativity in print and digital mediums. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature from Appalachian State University, and an Individual Excellence Award in writing from the Ohio Arts Council.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under and are available online as part of the theatre’s touchless ticketing program online. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
Patrons and supporters of the Appalachian Theatre should note that the venue is committed to the health and safety of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and government officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.
To read about current guidelines in effect for each of the above events, or to join the theater’s e-blast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.
