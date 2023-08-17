Marty Harris with Inside Looking Out offers “traditional and not-so-traditional” photography of {span id=”docs-internal-guid-fc5de9da-7fff-02be-327c-c418562c7974”}{span}Statesville made his debut at the Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival Aug. 11 to 13.{/span}{/span}
Benita Lemons of vendor 2nd Time Around, based in Stokesdale. 2nd Time Around produces wood creations of various shapes and sizes.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Pat of Pat’s Genuine Jewelry from Little Switzerland shows off products created from a new stone named Waynzite, found in Mitchell County.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Ray Kiser and Judy Price of Bigfoot and Bears repurpose barn wood into designs.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Scott McKinney picks on the guitar at the Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Kerry McKinney of Little Elk Candle Co. appeared for a second time at the Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Jackie McManus of Stone and Hide Jewelry from Salisbury, NC.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Kathy and Bob Kmonicek, of Photography by Kathy Kmonicek, has been based in Waynesville since 2017.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Marty Harris with Inside Looking Out offers “traditional and not-so-traditional” photography of {span id=”docs-internal-guid-fc5de9da-7fff-02be-327c-c418562c7974”}{span}Statesville made his debut at the Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival Aug. 11 to 13.{/span}{/span}
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Amy Morrison of Clay Town Pottery, a new shop in Linville, at the Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Eric with A.Berg Design from South Carolina made his debut at the weekend festival, as the business does many shows around Myrtle Beach.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Angela and Mark Peterson of Burnsville’s Mountain Quilt Treasures, marked their first festival event at last weekend’s Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival at Sugar Mountain Resort.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Several food vendors were present at the food festival offering coffee, pizza and other items.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Jason DeWitt, website manager for Avery County Chamber of Commerce, chauffeured patrons to and from the parking area during the weekend.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Raleigh Avery with Malea Massey shared various knife models representing nearby Avery Knifeworks in the Sugar Mountain area.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Kathy Partak with Nectar of the Vine sold wine slushies utilizing wine and powder mix.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The weather was perfect and the setting was magical for the Sugar Mountain Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival held on August 11 to 13. A mix of craft disciplines made for a great shopping experience that provided tremendous variety for the discerning shopper. The following are images captured from the weekend festival.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.