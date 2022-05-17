BOONE — The Nexsen Ringers will host “Spring Ring 2022: Music in the Mountains” at Boone United Methodist Church on May 22 at 3 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon with the Nexsen Ringers, the High Country’s premier Community Handbell Choir. This group welcomes guest conductor David Harris of the Raleigh Ringers as they present a fun program filled with classical music and pop tunes.
Relax and take in the amazing renditions of “Eleanor Rigby,” “Love will Keep Us Together,” “Africa” and “Nocturne in E Minor” to name a few. Bounce to the beat, tap your foot, and hum along to many favorites.
This talented group consists of musicians from all ages and walks of life that come together to share their unique love of handbells across all musical genres. Don’t miss the technical display of choreographed teamwork up and down the tables as nineteen musicians perform as one.
“Spring Ring 2022: Music in the Mountains” is a free concert and open to the public. Donations to the Nexsen Ringers are graciously accepted and will benefit future concerts. The concert will be at 471 New Market Blvd, directly behind the New Market Shopping Center, in the church sanctuary.
