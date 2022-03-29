WATAUGA – The Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove will be held on July 16 at the Historic Cove Creek School.
The lineup currently includes the Del McCoury Band, Kruger Brothers, the David Mayfield Parade, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, Bill and the Belles , Charles Welch, Turpentine Shine, Handlebar Betty, Mason Jar Confessions and The Loose Roosters. Food trucks and craft vendors will be present at the event.
Music board chair Danny Platt has been involved as a volunteer and patron of the festival since its start in 1998. He shared his hope to have more than 2,000 people in attendance at the festival and regain the popularity of its early years.
“We just hope that we can get people back out, it will be the 20th year we’ve had the festival, though not consecutively,” said Platt. “We’re hoping that this will bring us back together in Watauga County and beyond and we hope people from all over will come to honor Doc Watson and the Watson family as well as be a part of this wonderful event.”
Platt stated that he believes this tradition is important to keep alive to remember Watson and what he did for the High Country.
“Doc Watson was such a pillar in our community. A very humble man who always described himself as one of the people. He really cared a lot about his community and a lot about continuing to see other young people enter into the music world,” said Platt. “Doc was really big in the community … We really want to honor that.”
The Cove Creek Preservation and Development Board has worked closely with the executor of the Doc Watson estate in procuring a number of memorabilia to have on display at the museum.
“We’re also really excited in conjunction with the festival to do a grand re-opening of the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum,” said Platt. “We’re hoping to have it open to the public for the festival so that people can go even further into looking at Doc Watson and the Watson family and what they’ve done for music and for our community.”
Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson was an 8-time Grammy award winning musician from Deep Gap. He was awarded with the National Medal of the Arts by President Bill Clinton.
Watson started playing music on the streets of Boone when he was young and quickly rose to fame, eventually playing nationally and internationally. He was known for flatpicking guitar and played folk, traditional and bluegrass music.
In 1998, the first Doc Watson Appreciation Day was held at Historic Cove Creek School in Sugar Grove. Watson would play benefit concerts in and around Watauga County in order to raise money for local families and organizations, and the intent of Doc Watson Appreciation Day was to honor his many contributions to the community and raise money to help restore the Historic Cove Creek School. Watson is remembered as being instrumental in preserving Western Watauga County history by the Cove Creek Preservation and Development Board.
The festival is now titled the “Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove.” The festival takes place at the Historic Cove Creek School which is home to the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum.
Over the years the festival has hosted many world-renowned and Grammy nominated and award-winning artists including Sam Bush, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Old Crow Medicine Show, the Steep Canyon Rangers and the Carolina Chocolate Drops.
Watson passed away on May 29, 2012. The Cove Creek Preservation and Development Board continues to promote his legacy and impact on the community.
For more information on the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove visit www.docwatsonmusicfest.org.
