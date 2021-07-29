Appalachian State University’s An Appalachian Summer Festival concludes its 37th season with the Grammy-winning band Ranky Tanky in an outdoor concert at State Farm Road Concert Lot on Saturday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this quintet of native South Carolinians who mix Lowcountry traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, SC are fertile ground from which these contemporary artists have grown.
Ranky Tanky, whose name roughly translates to “work it” or “get funky,” have achieved many firsts for South Carolina’s West African-rooted Gullah community since their formation, earning yet another milestone earlier this year at the Grammy Awards by taking home the Best Regional Roots Album prize for their sophomore release, Good Time.
Ranky Tanky are five lifelong friends from Charleston, S.C., who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day.
The band have been featured on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” The Today Show, PBS Newshour and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Ranky Tanky were honored to be featured artists in President Biden’s inauguration event, “We the People.” They were the subjects of a 10-page profile in Oxford American’s South Carolina Music Issue and were named 2020 Artist of The Year by the Charleston City Paper.
Gates for the event open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Food trucks from The Cardinal, Village Inn Pizza and The Farmer’s Wife Fried Pies, plus tents selling beer and wine, water and sodas, snacks and App Summer merch will be available.
Tickets for 2-person pod seating are $70; 4-person pod seating is $130 and 6-person-pod seating is $180; the larger the pod the lower the ticket price per person. To purchase tickets, visit or call the Schaefer Center box office at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 or visit https://appsummer.org/tickets/.
