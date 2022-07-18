SUGAR GROVE — The spirit of folk music was alive at the 20th Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest ‘N Sugar Grove after a five year hiatus.
On July 16, bluegrass music lovers gathered at the Historic Cove Creek School for live performances by local and nationally recognized musicians to honor the Watson family for the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest ‘N Sugar Grove. In addition to the performances, vendors sold a variety of merchandise, hand-made crafts and food and the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum celebrated its grand reopening.
Music Board Chair Danny Platt said about 1,500 people attended the event, nearing the festival’s peak of 2,000 people in its early years.
Platt said the festival was a “huge success” and they received positive feedback from patrons. He said he knew of people who came from Michigan, Ohio and New York for the festival.
“We were excited to hear the feedback from many patrons — everything from how they liked the new set-up to how amazing the sound system was to the artists and the lineup,” said Platt. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and we’re very, very happy about how it went and certainly say it was a huge success.”
In addition to the performances, the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum was open for guests to enjoy. Since the last festival, new memorabilia was added. Platt said the museum was busy all day and people seemed to enjoy the new additions.
“I think a lot of people like the humbleness of the museum,” said Platt. “It’s humble even though Doc was such a big name and nationally celebrated celebrity. The museum reflects his humbleness as a person and as a musician.”
Nationally acclaimed performers played the festival, including The Del McCoury Band, The Kruger Brothers and The David Mayfield Parade. The performance tent was set up on the lawn of the Historic Cove Creek School while patrons set up blankets and lawn chair to enjoy the performances.
While critically acclaimed artists played, so did yet-to-be-discovered artists who brought their own instruments played under a public pavilion.
Platt said he hopes to use feedback from this year’s festival to plan to make next year even better.
