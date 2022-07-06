BOONE — Exactly 80 years after its first showing to High Country audiences in 1942, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country announced that the Academy Award-winning animated classic “Dumbo” is the next offering in its new Saturday Morning Family Film Series at the historic King Street landmark in downtown Boone.
Due to a generous sponsorship by Allen Wealth Management, the film is being offered free of charge to the general public. “Dumbo” is the second of six family-friendly movie classics being screened during the summer months on select Saturday mornings from now through Aug. 27.
The free screening begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a tour of the newly-renovated and restored 1938 vaudeville theatre and cinema. Please note that attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Family-appropriate concessions will be available for purchase, including popcorn, candy, bottled water and soft drinks, among other items.
“Dumbo” is a 1941 American animated fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Productions. It won the “Best Original Score” Oscar for composers Frank Churchill and Oliver Wallace. The main character is Jumbo, Jr., an elephant who is cruelly nicknamed Dumbo, as in "dumb." He is ridiculed for his big ears, but, much to the delight of circus audiences, he can fly by using his ears as wings and with the assistance of a magic feather.
Like Dopey in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Gideon in “Pinocchio,” and Tootles in “Peter Pan,” the character of Dumbo does not have a word of spoken dialogue. Throughout most of the film, his only true friend, aside from his mother, is the mouse, Timothy — a relationship parodying the stereotypical animosity between mice and elephants.
At only 64 minutes in length, it is one of Disney's shortest animated features and is considered to be among the greatest animated films of all time. In 2017, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.”
Bosley Crowther, reviewing for The New York Times, wrote that the film was "the most genial, the most endearing, the most completely precious cartoon feature film ever to emerge from the magical brushes of Walt Disney's wonder-working artists." Noted film critic Leonard Maltin stated that “Dumbo” is his favorite of Disney's films, and he described it as "one of Walt Disney's most charming animated films.”
In 2011, Richard Corliss of Time named the film as one of the 25 all-time best animated films.
The remaining films on the inaugural series are “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on July 30, “Mary Poppins” on August 6, “Lady and the Tramp” on Aug. 13, and “Heidi” on Aug. 27. For a complete performance schedule and of all scheduled events, please visit the Appalachian Theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
