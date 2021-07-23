BOONE — The Banff Mountain Film Festival is returning to Boone this fall, celebrating its 45th year featuring the worlds best films on mountain themes.
Appalachian State University UREC, organizers of this event, announced details regarding the upcoming festival's return to campus Sep. 10 through Sep. 11.
The festival will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Both screenings will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. to the Schaefer Center lobby and at 6:30 p.m. to the auditorium. Each night will feature live music prior to the films showing. Concessions will be available in the lobby.
Coupon and ticket holders from the Banff Film Festival World Tour that was conceled in March 202 will be able to redeem their coupons or tickets for either of this year's screenings, through July 30. During this window, the Schaefer Center Box Office will be open for regular hours. Any tickets remaining for this year's screenings will go on sale Aug. 30 at 9 a.m., at a rate of $8 for App State students and $15 for non-students. Patrons will be required to present a current ticket printed for the nigh in which they attend the film festival.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre, is the largest international mountain film festivals, featuring diverse voices and stories from around the world highlighting mountain culture, sport, adventure and the environment. This year, local organizers are celebrating 24 years of the World Tour coming to Boone.
"The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every year underscoring how strongly this festival is supported on the Appalachian State University campus and in the High Country," Rich Campbell, organizer of the Boone screenings said.
"Our community has embraced the themes, characters and stunning places that the World Tour brings to us every year and expect our audience to be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity and energy the films highlight."
For more information on this year's events, check the official festival website at www.urec.appstate.edu/outdoor-proframs-banff.
