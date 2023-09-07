This is just the beginning of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events and to watch live-streamed performances.

Appalachian Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. The Appalachian Symphony Orchestra presents a free Family Concert including Carnival of the Animals, music from How to Train Your Dragon, and an “instrument petting zoo” (a chance to touch or try many orchestral instruments). The ASO is conducted by Dr. Alexandra Dee and the concert features special Hayes School of Music faculty soloists. No ticket needed — just bring the family!

  

