BOONE — Live in-person programming continues at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in 2022 with the first concert in the New Year taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Acclaimed Bluegrass legend, the Dan Tyminski Band will take to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music, marking Tyminksi’s debut performance in the newly-renovated and restored historic venue on King Street in downtown Boone.
Throughout his 30 plus year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s classic song, “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou,” and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date.
Dan has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Dan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.
Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.
The Dan Tyminski Band is on tour throughout 2022 in support of two forthcoming projects: an extended play recording celebrating Tony Rice’s legacy, and a full-length bluegrass album later this year. The Dan Tyminski Band consists of five-time Grammy winner and nine-time IBMA Mandolin “Player of the Year” Adam Steffey (mandolin), Maddie Denton (fiddle), Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) and Gaven Largent (dobro).
Tickets are $32 each, and available for purchase online via ATHC’s touchless ticketing portal on the theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org.
The App Theatre is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.
