Bring the family to music classes and lessons at Appalachian State University! This semester, all our group programs at the Community Music School are taught by App State Hayes School of Music faculty with experience teaching K-12 students and community musicians of all levels. We have something exciting for musicians ages 7-adult, so check out our seven programs below to see details on age ranges and times! Flexible need-based pricing options will be available.

Interested in joining the programs? Visit music.appstate.edu/cms to learn more. On the website, you can submit our Fall Interest Survey for Group Classes or the Private Lesson Inquiry Form to be notified when it's time to enroll. Save the date for the ensembles and classes that interest you and your family!

  

