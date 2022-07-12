BOONE — The contemporary sculpture competition that has brought public art to Appalachian State University's campus for more than three decades has announced this year's winners.
Ten sculptures created by artists across the country were installed on App State's campus prior to the Rosen Sculpture Walk on Saturday, July 9, as part of the national juried competition presented annually by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and An Appalachian Summer Festival. Blacksmith Elizabeth Brim led the walk, sharing key features of each sculpture with the approximately 125 people who attended the event. Following the review of each piece of art, Brim announced a first, second and third place winner in addition to an honorable mention.
Andrew Light of Lexington, Kentucky was awarded first place for his steel sculpture "Divergent," which can be seen in front of Walker Hall. In second place was Chapel Hill based artist Susan Moffat's marble sculpture "Sinuosity II," which was installed in front of the Appalachian House. In the duck pond is Tallahassee artist Kevin Curry's third place sculpture "Lost and Found," which is made or coroplast. Moncure artist Kevin Eichner's reclaimed steel sculpture "Mei Amour" was an honorable mention and is installed in front of Walker Hall.
Appalachian State University Director of Arts Engagement Denise Ringler said the Rosen family has made this program possible for the last 36 years as Martin and Dorris Rosen's love for visual arts "was not just something that enriched their lives as they shared that passion."
Ringler said that public art has become a focal point in strategic planning, both for Appalachian State University and Boone, and the Rosen Sculpture Contest is a key reason for the "energy and excitement."
Ringler said that the town of Boone has committed itself to installing contemporary art along King Street and that the University will begin installing an art corridor that will feature a variety of outdoor art stretching from Kidd Brewer Stadium to King Street. The first installation of the art corridor will be installed in August.
"Magnificent public art is the hallmark of any great community and to any great University. For the past 36 years, we've been fortunate to showcase contemporary sculpture created by some of the nation's most accomplished artists," said Ringler. "University students, visiting K through 12 school groups, community members, seasonal residents and visitors to our region are offered free and open access to some of the finest contemporary sculpture found anywhere thanks to this cultural treasure that is such a source of pride for Appalachian State."
Brim is a master blacksmith and teacher in western North Carolina. She is known for work that depicts feminine imagery in iron.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Curator Mary Anne Redding said that Brim transforms "frilly dresses, fairy tales and gender expectations of her childhood into remarkable works of social commentary."
When leading the sculpture walk, Brim encouraged guests to share what they noticed in each piece of art. She answered questions about materials and arrangement while talking about pricing, transportation of heavy materials and potential meaning.
In announcing the winners, Brim said she was impressed and inspired by all of the sculptures. She said she did not make her decision prior to the sculpture walk.
