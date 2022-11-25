NC arts council.jpg

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council announced today that two traditional artist teams from western North Carolina have been selected for the fourth annual “In These Mountains” Appalachian Folklife Apprenticeships.

Nancy Mahala (Creston, Ashe County) will mentor Genal West (Zionville, Watauga County) in traditional coverlet weaving and its accompanying fiber crafts, such as spinning and processing flax and wool, creating original patterns, and dyeing fiber using native plants in the area. Mahala is a member of the Blue Ridge Fibers Guild and an experienced teacher, and has been working with West for one year. As West advances, she intends to build her own loom and will begin teaching her own students and children. She will integrate what she learns as an apprentice in her classroom teaching by building a curriculum for the local high school in Appalachian traditional arts and crafts. Throughout the apprenticeship, the pair will demonstrate at local farmers’ markets and craft shows and attend gatherings of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild. They will also demonstrate at the local high school in West’s art classes.

