Though small in stature, the 99-seat Ensemble Stage in Banner Elk boasts big talent. Established in 2009, the Ensemble Stage provides the residents of The High Country, along with its visitors, a variety of live theatrical presentations of the highest possible quality at an affordable price. Its location, nestled in the heart of the Appalachians and intimate seating arrangement makes for an unique experience that one won’t soon forget.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic effectively put a halt to the theater’s 2020 summer season, the theater officials say they intend to move forward this year with a set of programs intended to inspire, challenge and nurture the imagination of youths and adults alike.
“We’re very excited to be able to get back to providing the High Country and its guests with some real diverse offerings of live theatrical entertainment. As well as educational opportunities for kids,” said Gary Smith, artistic director of the Ensemble State theater. “We can’t wait to get back in that saddle.”
Some of the upcoming professional plays include the playful comedy “Beer for Breakfast” by Sean Grennan and the thriller “The Business of Murder” by Richard Harris.
According to Smith, this summer’s productions will follow the COVID-19 protocols set in place during the time of the event.
The theater also has plans to host two youth summer camps in 2021. The youth camp for ages 7-10 will take place from June 28 until July 2, while the camp for ages 11-14 will occur on July 5 until July 9. For more information about the Ensemble Stage Professional Theater, call (828) 414-1844.
