Banner Elk Cultural Arts Center will pay homage to the golden days of radio with a staged re-creation of the 1940’s Lux Radio Theatre musical adaptation of, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Guests are invited to be a part of the production’s “studio audience” and watch the interpretation of an original broadcast that went out over the air waves to cities and towns all across the country. Guests will see and hear the actors perform the adapted Lux Radio Hour script, complete with the sound effects and music being performed live on stage just like in “the olden days.”
The performance is appoximately one hour and 15 minutes in length. Performances will be held at Hahn Auditorium, located at 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.
Masks are required to be worn by the audience throughout the performance without exception. Tickets are $18 for adults and seniors, and $10 for kids 16 and under.
For tickets and more info go to http://www.ensemblestage.com/box_office_summer.html or call (828) 414-1844
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.