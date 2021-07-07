The auditorium was quiet as Emerson String Quartet took center stage for their first live performance in 16 months on Wednesday, July 6 at 7pm.
The performance was the first in a series of orchestral concerts presented by Broyhill Chamber Series, put on by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs for An Appalachian Summer Festival.
280 patrons gathered in the auditorium Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts to watch Emerson String Quartet perform. Over 35 patrons purchased tickets to private livestream the event.
“Our chamber audience are a very loyal audience, they feel very passionately about it,” Allison West, director of marketing and public relations, at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts said.
For many people it was the first time seeing a live performance since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Clark and Karen Havighurst, husband and wife from Raleigh, NC were thrilled to be back. It was the first concert they had been to in a year and a half. The two have been coming to the annual festival for over 20 years, Karen Havighurst said.
“We’re sorry that conditions are still limiting, but it’s exciting to hear them again,” Clark Havighurst said.
In the past, performances were held in Rosen Concert Hall, a 440-seat venue more well-suited for smaller orchestral performances.
“If we had done social distancing in that venue, we would’ve only been able to seat around 80 people,” West said.
To allow for social distancing Wednesday’s concert was held in Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The 1673-seat auditorium was outfitted with a new acoustical shell to enhance the sound of so few instruments in such a large room.
The curved design of the shell reflects sound toward the audience, making a “world of difference” West said.
Having seen Emerson String Quartet six times in the past, Judy Morris said the change in sound was noticeable from the beginning.
“A really big room swallows up a small group like this, but they’re one of the best string quartets in the world,” Morris said.
Morris and her husband sat front row for the performance, describing the experience as a “privilege”.
Emerson String Quartet’s encore performance of I Wonder Oft Past Yonder House received a standing ovation.
"Even though there weren’t a lot of people, it was still an enthusiastic crowd," West said.
The show ended at 9pm.
Canadian Brass, the next act in the Broyhill Chamber Series, will take the Schaefer Center stage for a sold-out show on Sunday, July 11.
This summer’s series is dedicated to the memory of Larry Freiman, who organizers of the festival say is a “generous and devoted supporter of An Appalachian Summer Festival’s classical music programming”.
