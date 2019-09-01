Being in the great outdoors while on the back of a horse is something that’s “good for the soul,” said Abby Hanchey.
Hanchey is the co-owner of Leatherwood Mountains — a 4,000-acre resort that is on the border of Wilkes and Watauga counties. The resort offers boarding amenities, trail riding, privately owned mountain homes, wedding rentals and year-round equine events. The resort prides itself on being a horse lover’s paradise.
With 75 miles of trails, Hanchey said visitors will experience “true mountain trails” with amazing water and rock features. Leatherwood offers guided trail rides and lead line rides for guests.
Those older than 7 can take advantage of one- or two-hour guided trail rides on a horse or a mule. Hanchey suggested wearing closed toed shoes and long pants for rides. Riders must weigh less than 225 pounds and helmets are required for guests riding Leatherwood horses.
Children between the ages of 2 and 7 can enjoy lead line rides. Lead line rides use full grown horses led around by a wrangler. This gives riders an experience of riding in a controlled environment, Hanchey said.
Hanchey said that the horses Leatherwood uses for rides are geared toward people who do not have a lot of riding experience, and the horses and mules are kind and gentle.
“Our horses are like our family,” Hanchey said. “We take a lot of pride in the care of our equine companions.”
Leatherwood also offers pasture boarding for $375 a month and full boarding for $500 a month. Boarding includes daily feed and hay as well as access to Leatherwood facilities and trails. People can also rent out stable stalls for their equine companions for $25 per stall per night.
For the human guests, Leatherwood has lodging including cabins and campgrounds. Cabins can be rented from one to five bedrooms. The resort also has campground sites with power and water hookups. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.
Additionally, visitors can enjoy hiking, a swimming pool, an on-site tennis court, occasional live music, hatchery supported trout waters for fly fishing and a restaurant and bar serving local brews. Hanchey said the restaurant offers family friendly food options.
“It’s nice to grab breakfast or a burger and then go for a ride,” Hanchey said.
Coming up, Leatherwood is hosting an Outlander-themed event from Oct. 3-6. Hanchey said the weekend will be centered around the Outlander, a fantasy-type drama series. Later that month, Leatherwood is hosting an Oktoberfest event. Visitors can enjoy craft vendors, pony rides, food and local brews at the Oct. 26 event.
Those wanting to go on trail rides at Leatherwood should call in advance to make a reservation. Leatherwood is open seven days a week from 8:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, call (800) 462-6867 or visit www.leatherwoodmountains.com.
