Flowers

From paintings to tours to natural beauty, the arts are seen across the High Country.

 Photo submitted

Nestled in the serene Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, the High Country region is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its vibrant arts and cultural scene. The High Country boasts a diverse array of artistic offerings that captivate locals and visitors alike. From galleries to lively theaters, this region is a haven for art enthusiasts.

Located on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is a premier art museum that features a rotating selection of contemporary art from regional, national, and international artists. With over 7,000 square feet of gallery space, the center showcases a diverse range of art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. The center also hosts educational programs, workshops, and lectures, making it a dynamic hub of artistic exploration and engagement.

