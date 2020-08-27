BOONE — With an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 absentee ballots to be cast countywide this election — compared with 1,244 absentee votes in 2016 — Watauga Elections Director Matt Snyder said the board is considering an absentee ballot drop-off site.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina State Board of Elections stated that elections officials are preparing for a significant increase in ballots cast by mail in 2020. Nearly 300,000 absentee ballot requests had been received by county boards of elections across North Carolina as of Aug. 18, the state office stated. Snyder said that Watauga had 1,869 requests in the system as of Aug. 25, but that was not counting the 200 or so requests the office had received in the mail that day.
Snyder proposed the absentee drop-off idea at the board’s Aug. 11 meeting to address some concerns that office staff had heard from area voters. Snyder said that some folks are concerned about mail-in ballots being received on time as well as the legitimacy of absentee ballot request forms sent to homes. Snyder said that he was aware of blank absentee ballot request forms sent to area homes and that they are valid to submit to the county.
The drop-off site Snyder proposed would potentially allow registered voters to stop by a site such as the Watauga County Cooperative Extension office at 971 W King St. in Boone. While the process could be done at the Watauga County Courthouse, Snyder said the extension office would allow for more parking and less traffic from King Street. Once at the designated drop-off site, voters could hand over their ballot and sign a voting log.
A formal vote on the proposal did not take place during the Aug. 11 meeting about the proposal. Snyder said he hopes the board will take up the discussion again during its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 8. He added that he’s double-checking with the state, but he does not believe the county needs state approval to host an absentee ballot drop-off site.
The Watauga elections office is receiving roughly 80 to 100 absentee ballot requests each day in the mail, Snyder said. Once the office receives the request, staff check to see if the request is from a registered voter, scan the request form into the system and then conduct data entry for the form.
Starting Sept. 4, the office will begin to mail out ballots. Snyder said the Watauga office will print labels on the outside of the outgoing envelope. Inside the envelope is the ballot return envelope that is also adorned with labels. This year the state has partnered with a company called BallotTrax that allows the ballot package to be tracked, according to Snyder.
If a voter has already requested a ballot and does not receive it between Sept. 15 and 20, the state board advises that voters can email or call their county board of elections to ask about the status of the request. If a request form has already been submitted, the state office requests that voters do not submit another one even if another request form is received in the mail.
To receive an absentee ballot, voters must send in a request. Absentee ballot request forms can be found at tinyurl.com/WataugaAbsenteeRequestForm. Snyder said any voter that’s registered in Watauga County can request that the office mail them an absentee ballot. The state board stated that absentee ballot request forms can be mailed, emailed, faxed or returned in person to county board of elections offices.
By Sept. 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the state board’s website at NCSBE.gov. This will allow all registered voters to request a ballot online, according to the state board.
The state board added that the request deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, but that it encourages voters who wish to vote by mail to request a ballot as soon as possible.
“This will help voters avoid any problems caused by U.S. Postal Service delays,” stated the state board.
Snyder said the Watauga elections office has set up a different operation in order to handle the volume of expected absentee ballots, such as the creation of a team that will work strictly on processing absentee by mail to help handle the flow. Additionally, the Watauga Board of Elections is planning how they will approve all of the absentee ballots during their meetings. Snyder said the board could add an additional absentee meeting each week in order to review ballots.
Earlier this year, the state board of elections approved the addition of two additional absentee meetings, boosting the amount of absentee ballot counting meetings to five. Even with five meetings, Snyder gave the example of 10,000 ballots, which would equate to about 2,000 ballots per meeting that the five-member board would have to review, open and process.
“That would be a lot,” Snyder said. “They are discussing if they should have a second meeting, and how to more efficiently hold their absentee meetings so they can handle the increased volume.”
Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 15-31. Eligible individuals may register and vote at the same time using same-day registration during the early voting period at any one-stop location in the county. Election Day is Nov. 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
The board approved a change in some local Election Day polling sites at its July 28 meeting. Once the state has approved early voting and Election Day sites proposed by the board, Snyder said the Watauga elections office will begin a campaign to assist the public in finding their polling place for this election.
“Things have changed with voting, but realistically voting in North Carolina is the same as it’s always been,” Snyder said. “You can request a ballot to be mailed to you, you can vote during the one-stop early voting period and you can vote on Election Day. Those things have not changed.”
